ACTON, Mass., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD), the world’s largest provider of hair testing for drugs of abuse, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on June 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023.



The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $5.9 million versus $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 10%. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $(384,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus net income of $39,000 or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

The first quarter of 2023 continued to be challenging due to the ongoing negative impact of major economic forces. The labor shortage continued, having an adverse impact on our clients’ use of hair testing in hiring. In addition, inflationary pressures persisted throughout the quarter. Oil & Gas, Railroad and School market segments recorded solid performances. Revenues were aided by the growth in add-on tests for fentanyl and benzodiazepines, as well as by our Q4 2022 price increase.

Despite the shortfall in revenues, and the inflationary pressures, gross margin came in at 38%, flat with Q1 2022, aided substantially by cost reductions implemented in Q4 2022.

The Company had approximately $4.4 million of cash as of March 31, 2023. The total equipment financing outstanding was $0.5 million as of March 31, 2023.



The Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The Board will continue to evaluate the dividend as it moves forward.

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

Cautionary Statement for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: From time to time, information provided by Psychemedics may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements contained in this release that are not historical facts (including but not limited to statements concerning earnings, earnings per share, revenues, cash flows, receivables collection dates, dividends, future business, growth opportunities, profitability, pricing, new accounts, customer base, market share, test volume, and strategic alternatives, may be “forward looking” statements. Actual results may differ from those stated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited changes in U.S. and foreign government regulations, including but not limited to FDA regulations, R&D spending, competition (including, without limitation, competition from other companies pursuing the same growth opportunities), the Company’s ability to maintain its reputation and brand image, the ability of the Company to achieve its business plans, cost controls, leveraging of its global operating platform, risks of information technology system failures and data security breaches, the uncertain global economy, the Company’s ability to attract, develop and retain executives and other qualified employees and independent contractors, including distributors, the Company’s ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, litigation risks, including acceptance by the court of our wage/break settlement arrangement, general economic conditions and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With respect to the continued payment of cash dividends, factors include, but are not limited to, all of the factors listed above, plus current and anticipated cash flows, available surplus, capital expenditure reserves required, debt service obligations, regulatory requirements, requirements under our bank loan agreements and other factors that the Board of Directors of the Company may take into account. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

The Psychemedics Corporation web site is www.psychemedics.com

William Norris

Controller

(978) 206-8220

[email protected]





Psychemedics Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 5,859 $ 6,508 Cost of revenues 3,654 4,067 Gross profit 2,205 2,441 Operating Expenses: General & administrative 1,646 1,327 Marketing & selling 789 806 Research & development 298 318 Total Operating Expenses 2,733 2,451 Operating loss ( 528 ) ( 10 ) Other (expense) income, net ( 5 ) 66 Net (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes ( 533 ) 56 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes ( 149 ) 17 Net (loss) income $ ( 384 ) $ 39 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 Dividends declared per share $ 0.07 $ -







Psychemedics Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

(UNAUDITED) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 4,380 $ 4,750 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 4,058 3,739 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,088 1,136 Income tax receivable 9 339 Total Current Assets 9,535 9,964 Fixed assets, net of accumulated amortization and depreciation 4,150 4,573 Other assets 840 823 Net deferred tax assets 850 691 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,532 2,681 Total Assets $ 17,907 $ 18,732 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 785 $ 448 Accrued expenses 3,632 3,939 Current portion of long-term debt 297 294 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,076 1,037 Total Current Liabilities 5,790 5,718 Long-term debt 230 305 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 1,721 1,938 Total Liabilities 7,741 7,961 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.005 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 6,354 and 6,349 shares issued and 5,686 and 5,681 shares outstanding, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 34,452 34,275 Less - Treasury stock, at cost, 668 shares ( 10,082 ) ( 10,082 ) Accumulated deficit ( 12,602 ) ( 11,820 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss ( 1,634 ) ( 1,634 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 10,166 10,771 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,907 $ 18,732













