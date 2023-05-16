Psychemedics Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Cash Dividend

ACTON, Mass., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation ( PMD), the world’s largest provider of hair testing for drugs of abuse, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on June 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023.

The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $5.9 million versus $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 10%. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $(384,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus net income of $39,000 or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

The first quarter of 2023 continued to be challenging due to the ongoing negative impact of major economic forces. The labor shortage continued, having an adverse impact on our clients’ use of hair testing in hiring. In addition, inflationary pressures persisted throughout the quarter. Oil & Gas, Railroad and School market segments recorded solid performances. Revenues were aided by the growth in add-on tests for fentanyl and benzodiazepines, as well as by our Q4 2022 price increase.

Despite the shortfall in revenues, and the inflationary pressures, gross margin came in at 38%, flat with Q1 2022, aided substantially by cost reductions implemented in Q4 2022.

The Company had approximately $4.4 million of cash as of March 31, 2023. The total equipment financing outstanding was $0.5 million as of March 31, 2023.

The Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The Board will continue to evaluate the dividend as it moves forward.

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

Cautionary Statement for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: From time to time, information provided by Psychemedics may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements contained in this release that are not historical facts (including but not limited to statements concerning earnings, earnings per share, revenues, cash flows, receivables collection dates, dividends, future business, growth opportunities, profitability, pricing, new accounts, customer base, market share, test volume, and strategic alternatives, may be “forward looking” statements. Actual results may differ from those stated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited changes in U.S. and foreign government regulations, including but not limited to FDA regulations, R&D spending, competition (including, without limitation, competition from other companies pursuing the same growth opportunities), the Company’s ability to maintain its reputation and brand image, the ability of the Company to achieve its business plans, cost controls, leveraging of its global operating platform, risks of information technology system failures and data security breaches, the uncertain global economy, the Company’s ability to attract, develop and retain executives and other qualified employees and independent contractors, including distributors, the Company’s ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, litigation risks, including acceptance by the court of our wage/break settlement arrangement, general economic conditions and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With respect to the continued payment of cash dividends, factors include, but are not limited to, all of the factors listed above, plus current and anticipated cash flows, available surplus, capital expenditure reserves required, debt service obligations, regulatory requirements, requirements under our bank loan agreements and other factors that the Board of Directors of the Company may take into account. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

The Psychemedics Corporation web site is www.psychemedics.com

William Norris
Controller
(978) 206-8220
[email protected]


Psychemedics Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
20232022
Revenues$5,859$6,508
Cost of revenues3,6544,067
Gross profit2,2052,441
Operating Expenses:
General & administrative1,6461,327
Marketing & selling789806
Research & development298318
Total Operating Expenses2,7332,451
Operating loss( 528)( 10)
Other (expense) income, net( 5)66
Net (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes( 533)56
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes( 149)17
Net (loss) income$( 384)$39
Diluted net (loss) income per share$(0.07)$0.01
Dividends declared per share$0.07$-



Psychemedics Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
(UNAUDITED)
March 31,December 31,
20232022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash$4,380$4,750
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts4,0583,739
Prepaid expenses and other current assets1,0881,136
Income tax receivable9339
Total Current Assets9,5359,964
Fixed assets, net of accumulated amortization and depreciation4,1504,573
Other assets840823
Net deferred tax assets850691
Operating lease right-of-use assets2,5322,681
Total Assets$17,907$18,732
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable$785$448
Accrued expenses3,6323,939
Current portion of long-term debt297294
Current portion of operating lease liabilities1,0761,037
Total Current Liabilities5,7905,718
Long-term debt230305
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities1,7211,938
Total Liabilities7,7417,961
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.005 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 6,354 and 6,349 shares issued and 5,686 and 5,681 shares outstanding, respectively3232
Additional paid-in capital34,45234,275
Less - Treasury stock, at cost, 668 shares( 10,082)( 10,082)
Accumulated deficit( 12,602)( 11,820)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss( 1,634)( 1,634)
Total Shareholders' Equity10,16610,771
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$17,907$18,732




