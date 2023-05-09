PR Newswire

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility (FRAS-LE S.A. / B3 – "FRAS3"), a well known auto-parts replacement powerhouse whose portfolio includes iconic products and brands, as well as being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and an international leader in the field, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards.

MAIN RESULTS – 1Q23

(Percentages show variations with the respective periods from 1Q22 and 4Q22 – amounts in MM)

Consolidated net revenue:

1Q23: R$ 838.8 (+19.0%) | 1Q23: R$ 838.8 (+12.3%)

Net revenue in the domestic market:

1Q23: R$ 562.0 (+37.6%) | 1Q23: R$ 562.0 (+13.1%)

Net revenue in the foreign market:

1Q23: R$ 276.7 (-6.6%) | 1Q23: R$ 276.7 (+10.7%)

Foreign market revenue (Exports + overseas operations):

1Q23: US$ 53.3 (-5.8%) | 1Q23: US$ 53.3 (+12.1%)

Consolidated gross profit:

1Q23: R$ 296.2 (+52.3%) | 1Q23: R$ 296.2 (+35.2%)

Operating profit:

1Q23: R$ 147.2 (+88.7%) | 1Q23: R$ 147.2 (+195.3%)

EBITDA:

1Q23: R$ 177.1 (+67.0%) | 1Q23: R$ 177.1 (+110.5%)

Consolidated net profit:

1Q23: R$ 90.4 (+224.4%) | 1Q23: R$ 90.4 (+156.1%)

ROIC

1Q23: 13.3% (+1.4 p.p.) | 1Q23: 13.3% (-0.6 p.p.)

