TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, today reported its third-quarter ("Q3 2023") results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

The Company also announced today that Josh Scherba has been promoted to President and CEO.

Scherba said: "We executed well in the third quarter, with strong growth in Content Production and Distribution led by live action productions. Additionally, we were encouraged to see the sequential improvement in Consumer Products revenue to level set with last year's Q3, in a macro retail environment still facing some overstock headwinds.

"Also in Q3, our commitment to investing in creative excellence was reinforced by our agreement to acquire House of Cool, a leading animation pre-production company. The acquisition is highly complementary to our existing business, expanding and enhancing our capabilities for our own premium content and third-party projects. House of Cool and their team of highly talented artists will be a valuable strategic asset in a content environment that is increasingly focusing on quality over quantity, positioning WildBrain to be leaders in the premium production space.

"We've made significant progress since implementing our 360-degree strategy to emerge as a leading independent platform for the monetization of kids and family IP in the global market. As President and CEO, I'm excited to continue this work and lead this incredible company as we focus on key franchises and to further advance WildBrain's position as a leader in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing. I look forward to working with our talented people across the organization, our passionate management team and our board to drive profitability for the long-term success of the business and enhance value for shareholders."

Aaron Ames, WildBrain CFO, added: "We continue to execute on our plan, which delivered strong top-line growth in Q3 2023. Revenues for our Content Production and Distribution segment were particularly strong as we recognized revenue that had shifted from Q2. We remain on track to deliver another year of growth on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA and we reiterate our guidance for Fiscal 2023."

Q3 2023 Performance – Executing on Priorities

PRIORITIES HIGHLIGHTS Activate IP and Grow Key

Brands Signed an agreement to acquire House of Cool, one of the top pre-production companies in the global animation industry. A strategic extension of our focus on creative excellence, the acquisition significantly expands and enhances the Company's pre-production capabilities for premium animated series, specials and features.





Post-quarter, Peanuts Worldwide announced the extension of its licensing agreement with Hallmark. The five-year renewal extends the longtime partnership between the two global brands which has spanned 63 years.



Deliver Sustainable

Growth Reaffirming our expectations for Fiscal 2023 for revenue of approximately $525 million to $575 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $95 million to $105 million.





We expect to end Fiscal Year 2023 with positive Free Cash Flow.







Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (in millions of Cdn$) Three Months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $140.9 $129.5 Gross Margin1 $67.5 $63.7 Gross Margin (%)1 48 % 49 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to WildBrain1 $32.9 $30.2 Net Income (Loss) attributable to WildBrain $19.4 $21.3 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $0.11 $0.12 Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities $24.0 $39.7 Free Cash Flow1 $(4.6) $8.1



In Q3 2023, revenue increased 9% to $140.9 million, compared to $129.5 million in Q3 2022. YTD 2023 revenue of $408.0 million reflects an increase of 3% over YTD 2022 revenue of $395.2.

Content Production and Distribution revenue increased 24% to $71.5 million in Q3 2023, compared to $57.4 million in Q3 2022. Revenue in the quarter benefited from live action productions. YTD 2023 revenue increased 15% or $24.0 million to $180.3 million, compared to YTD 2022 revenue of $156.3 million.

Consumer Products revenue of $50.9 in Q3 2023, was consistent with $50.9 million in Q3 2022. Revenue in the quarter continued to be impacted by the overstock inventory reduction, offset by strength in both owned and third-party partner brands. YTD 2023 revenue was $160.4 million consistent with YTD 2022 revenue of $161.8 million.

Q3 2023 WildBrain Spark revenue decreased 15% to $9.1 million, compared to $10.7 million in Q3 2022. The segment remains impacted by softer advertising revenue due to macroeconomic headwinds. Kids continued to be highly engaged on WildBrain Spark, particularly in our owned brands, attracting over six billion views across 46 billion minutes of videos watched on our network in Q3 2023. YTD 2023 revenue was $36.7 million for WildBrain Spark, compared to YTD 2022 revenue of $44.1 million.

Gross Margin1 for Q3 2023 was 48%, compared with gross margin of 49% in Q3 2022. YTD 2023 consolidated gross margin was $184.0 million, an increase of $5.2 million, compared to YTD 2022 gross margin of $178.9 million.

Cash provided by operating activities in Q3 2023 was $24.0 million, compared to $39.7 million provided by operating activities in Q3 2022. YTD 2023 cash provided by operating activities was $63.8 million, compared to $39.6 million used YTD 2022. Free Cash Flow1 was negative $4.6 million in Q3 2023, compared with positive Free Cash Flow of $8.1 million in Q3 2022. YTD 2023 Free Cash Flow was positive $12.9 million, compared to negative $12.7 million in the prior year period. Free Cash Flow for Q3 2023 and YTD 2023 reflected the timing of working capital settlements.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 9% to $32.9 million in Q3 2023, compared with $30.2 million in Q3 2022. The increase in the quarter was driven by strong revenue growth in Content Production and Distribution and higher gross margin dollars1. We continue to moderate our expenses while supporting growth initiatives. YTD 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $78.8 million, compared to $77.3 million in the prior year period.

Q3 2023 net income was $19.4 million compared to net income of $21.3 million in Q3 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by higher finance costs and a non-cash impairment of investment in film and television offset by higher gross margin dollars1 and income tax recovery. YTD 2023 net loss was $1.2 million, compared to net income of $4.5 million, a decrease in net income of $5.7 million.

Q3 2023 Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To immediately join the call by phone without operator assistance, please use the following URL to receive an automated instant call back connecting you into the conference: https://emportal.ink/3mbGGUy

Alternately, you may dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator, referencing conference ID 23186858 at +1 (888) 664-6383 in North America or +1 (416) 764-8650 internationally. If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 390-0541 or +1 (416) 764-8677, under passcode 186858#, until May 17, 2023.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on our website approximately two days after the event.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content and beloved brands. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library—one of the world's most extensive—we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. Our integrated, in-house capabilities spanning production, distribution and licensing set us apart as a unique independent player in the industry, managing IP across its entire lifecycle, from concept to content to consumer products.

At our state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, we produce award-winning, fan-favourite series, such as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Carmen Sandiego; Go, Dog. Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries and on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment. WildBrain Spark, our AVOD network, has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time on YouTube, offering one of the largest selections of kids' content on that platform. Our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, WildBrain CPLG, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

