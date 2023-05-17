Superior Plus Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or the “Corporation”) (

TSX:SPB, Financial) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 9, 2023 virtually (the “Meeting”). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.

A total of 76,380,892 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 46.11% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxy votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, “Securityholders”) as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Catherine M. Best

96,415,664

90.78

%

9,791,459

9.22

%

Eugene V.N. Bissell

105,262,331

99.11

%

944,792

0.89

%

Patrick E. Gottschalk

105,769,337

99.59

%

437,786

0.41

%

Douglas J. Harrison

105,472,300

99.31

%

734,823

0.69

%

Calvin B. Jacober

105,073,776

98.93

%

1,133,347

1.07

%

Mary B. Jordan

73,443,093

69.15

%

32,764,030

30.85

%

Allan A. MacDonald

104,543,827

98.43

%

1,663,296

1.57

%

Angelo R. Rufino

103,148,594

97.12

%

3,058.529

2.88

%

David P. Smith

97,671,664

91.96

%

8,535,459

8.04

%

Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.86% and 85.07% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing approximately 936,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Capital Markets, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll-Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006293/en/

