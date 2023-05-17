Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or the “Corporation”) ( TSX:SPB, Financial) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 9, 2023 virtually (the “Meeting”). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.

A total of 76,380,892 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 46.11% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxy votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, “Securityholders”) as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage Catherine M. Best 96,415,664 90.78 % 9,791,459 9.22 % Eugene V.N. Bissell 105,262,331 99.11 % 944,792 0.89 % Patrick E. Gottschalk 105,769,337 99.59 % 437,786 0.41 % Douglas J. Harrison 105,472,300 99.31 % 734,823 0.69 % Calvin B. Jacober 105,073,776 98.93 % 1,133,347 1.07 % Mary B. Jordan 73,443,093 69.15 % 32,764,030 30.85 % Allan A. MacDonald 104,543,827 98.43 % 1,663,296 1.57 % Angelo R. Rufino 103,148,594 97.12 % 3,058.529 2.88 % David P. Smith 97,671,664 91.96 % 8,535,459 8.04 %

Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.86% and 85.07% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing approximately 936,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

