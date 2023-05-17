Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:SPB, Financial) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 9, 2023 virtually (the “Meeting”). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.
A total of 76,380,892 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 46.11% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented by proxy at the Meeting.
The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxy votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, “Securityholders”) as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
Votes Against
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
Percentage
|
Catherine M. Best
|
96,415,664
|
90.78
|
%
|
9,791,459
|
9.22
%
|
Eugene V.N. Bissell
|
105,262,331
|
99.11
|
%
|
944,792
|
0.89
%
|
Patrick E. Gottschalk
|
105,769,337
|
99.59
|
%
|
437,786
|
0.41
%
|
Douglas J. Harrison
|
105,472,300
|
99.31
|
%
|
734,823
|
0.69
%
|
Calvin B. Jacober
|
105,073,776
|
98.93
|
%
|
1,133,347
|
1.07
%
|
Mary B. Jordan
|
73,443,093
|
69.15
|
%
|
32,764,030
|
30.85
%
|
Allan A. MacDonald
|
104,543,827
|
98.43
|
%
|
1,663,296
|
1.57
%
|
Angelo R. Rufino
|
103,148,594
|
97.12
|
%
|
3,058.529
|
2.88
%
|
David P. Smith
|
97,671,664
|
91.96
|
%
|
8,535,459
|
8.04
%
Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.86% and 85.07% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.
About the Corporation
Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing approximately 936,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.
For further information about Superior, please visit Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Capital Markets, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll-Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).
