1Q23 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 1Q23.

Solid operating performance leads to the highest revenue growth in over a decade, as core services accelerate

R$ million

1T23

1T22

% Y-o-Y

Net Operating Revenues

12,721

11,352

12.1

Core Revenue

11,873

10,285

15.4

Mobile Revenue

8,819

7,581

16.3

Fixed Core Revenue

3,054

2,704

13.0

Non-Core Revenue

848

1,067

(20.5)

Total Costs

(7,778)

(6,840)

13.7

EBITDA

4,942

4,511

9.6

EBITDA Margin

38.9 %

39.7 %

(0.9) p.p.

Net Income

835

750

11.3

Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 and Licenses

1,686

1,880

(10.3)

Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)

3,256

2,631

23.7

OpCF/Net Revenue Margin

25.6 %

23.2 %

2.4 p.p.

Free Cash Flow

3,130

2,477

26.4





Total Subscribers (thousand)

112,280

99,942

12.3

Core Subscribers

104,984

91,833

14.3

Non-Core Subscribers

7,296

8,109

(10.0)

Net Revenue had its largest yearly growth rate of +12.1% in over a decade. This growth was led by Mobile Service Revenue, which increased 15.9% YoY. Postpaid Revenue and Prepaid Revenue grew on an annual comparison +15.4% and +18.0% respectively. These increases were driven by the expansion of the customer base, annual price readjustments and churn in historic low levels. Customer base totaled 112 million accesses (12.3% YoY) of which 98 million were mobile accesses (+14.9% YoY).

This quarter we highlight our fiber and postpaid convergent offer, Vivo Total, that registered a monthly churn rate of 0.39%, in comparison with our standalone offers, this rate is much lower. In addition, our Digital B2B Revenues now represent 6.4% of all revenues, expanding at an ever-growing rate. In the B2C segment, we achieved the mark of more than 2.2 million video and music OTTs subscriptions increasing revenues in +53% YoY.

Net Fixed Revenue grew 3.5% YoY, due to the higher representativeness of Core Fixed Revenue (+13.0% YoY), which now corresponds to 78.3% (+6.6 p.p. YoY) of net fixed revenue. Fixed revenues grew the most since 3Q15, resulting from the strategic decision to focus on the fiber business and B2B digital services expansion. FTTH Revenue grew +17.7% YoY as our FTTH network reached 95 new cities YoY, now present in 436 Brazilian cities, with 24.4 million homes passed and 5.7 million homes connected.

Due to strong mobile performance, EBITDA demonstrated an increase of +9.6% YoY, while Total Costs expanded +13.7% YoY, being impacted by changes in revenue mix and inflation. Operating Cash Flow grew 23.7% YoY, highlighting the lower Capex (-10.3% YoY) in the quarter.

Net income grew 11.3% compared to the same period of last year, reaching R$835 million in 1Q23. Shareholder remuneration declared up to April 2023 hit R$1,295 million, of which R$827 million were in dividends, R$396 million in interest on capital and R$72 million in share buybacks.

CONTACT: David Melcon Sanchez-Friera, CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Telephone: +55 11 3430-3687, Email: [email protected]

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

favicon.png?sn=SP95676&sd=2023-05-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1q23-results-telefonica-brasil-sa-301820212.html

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP95676&Transmission_Id=202305091837PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP95676&DateId=20230509
