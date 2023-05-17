NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") ( TSXV:HAN, Financial) announces the closing of its non-brokered unit private placement financing (the "Offering") announced on April 24, 2023. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 7,044,460 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of C$1,761,115. Each Unit comprises one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of three years expiring on May 9, 2026. The Company has the right to force conversion of the Warrants, if at any time from and after the date of issuance, the weighted average closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), equals or exceeds C$0.50 for 20 consecutive trading days. The expiry date of the Warrants will then be 30 days from the date of issue of a news release announcing the forced conversion.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck"), Hannan's largest shareholder has increased its interest in the Company and subscribed for 1,120,000 Units for gross proceeds to Hannan of C$280,000. Prior to the Private Placement, Teck held 9.0% of Hannan. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Teck will hold 9.9% of the issued common shares and warrants of Hannan on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Michael Hudson, CEO, comments: "In this oversubscribed private placement, we have been able to continue to find alignment of strategy with shareholders, while maintaining a tight share register. Our major shareholder Teck has increased their position, and we have also received strong support from other key shareholders. We are very thankful for this support and see it as a demonstrable vote of confidence in the technical merits of the Company's projects as well as our team. Over the last two years Hannan has recognized the significant potential for large copper-gold-silver deposits in Peru, while retaining optionality for large scale discoveries in Chile (copper) and Ireland (zinc/lead silver). This bold grassroots strategy has attracted some of the largest industry participants to partner with Hannan, with both Teck and JOGMEC involved at equity and joint venture levels, respectively. With drilling ongoing in Ireland, geophysical surveys in Chile and large geological and social team very active in Peru, we are very excited about Hannan's short-, medium- and long-term exploration opportunities."

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period, expiring on September 10, 2023. The Company paid a cash commission of C$2,250 to a finder. The Private Placement is subject to final approval of the Exchange.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds to fund exploration expenditures at the Company's Peruvian, Chilean and Irish projects, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased an aggregate of 180,000 Units. Participation of the insiders in the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61‐101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61‐101"), but was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‐101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insider nor the consideration paid by the insider exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the Company's directors expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSX.V:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Latin America. Hannan is a top ten in-country explorer by area in Peru, and has recently optioned a copper-porphyry project in Northern Chile.

On behalf of the Board, "Michael Hudson" Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO Further Information

www.hannanmetals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary,

+1 (604) 685 9316, [email protected]

