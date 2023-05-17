VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO), (OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with one of Canada's top sales, marketing and commercial solutions provider (the "Sales Broker"), to facilitate the listing of the Company's products in the largest retail distribution chains across Canada.

The partnership presents an enormous opportunity for the Company given the Sales Broker's extensive experience and reach in the sales and marketing business. The Sales Broker, considered a sales and marketing powerhouse with clients which include the most recognized brands such as The Coca-Cola Company and Nestlé S.A. Among a variety of effective services and capabilities, the Sales Broker specialty includes data-driven strategies and analytics for optimizing marketing campaigns and extensive access to numerous sales channels across the entire retail spectrum and foodservice industry.

bettermoo(d) and the Sales Broker will work together to devise strategically aligned joint business strategies to increase awareness of the Company's brand both before and after the Company's much anticipated September 2023, launch of its flagship product, Moodrink, a dairy alternative oat-based beverage. Through effective marketing campaigns, the Company aims to distinguish itself from competitors and promote its MoodrinkTM formulation which the Company believes, rivals and, in many cases, exceeds the nutritional aspects of traditionally consumed cow's milk and many of the dairy-alternative beverage brands currently available in the dairy alternatives market.

Management expects the Sales Broker's addition to play a significant role in driving long-term retail growth for the Company in Canada by assisting bettermoo(d) to capture the multimillion dollar and rapidly growing milk substitutes market in Canada that is expected to grow by a CAGR 10.39% from 2023 to 2027 and reach $610 million[1].

"We are very excited to be partnering with such a well-established marketing powerhouse. The Sales Broker's extensive industry expertise and global reach make them an invaluable partner as we enter this exciting phase of growth for the Company. With their help and expertise, we aim to revolutionize the dairy alternative space and position bettermoo(d) as a leading brand in Canada and beyond,"stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d) Holdings.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, launching MoodrinkTM, an anticipated nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavor.

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the goal of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt, Buetter and many more, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated commercial production of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

