DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation ( MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2:05 pm (ET) at the InterContinental New York Barclay.

Interested parties can access a link to the webcast from the News & Events section of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

MannKind Contact:
Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
(818) 661-5000
Email: [email protected]

