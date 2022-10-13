PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.:

Before market opened on October 13, 2022, Relmada announced the results of its RELIANCE III study (REL-1017-303), evaluating the drug REL-1017 as a monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Relmada revealed that the RELIANCE III trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo on Day 28, as measured by the Mongomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). Specifically, the REL-1017 treatment showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for placebo, a higher-than-expected placebo response. Relmada described that "[p]aradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017."

Following this news, Relmada's stock price fell nearly 80% to close at $6.48 per share on October 13, 2022. Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Relmada investors. If you incurred a loss on your RLMD investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/relmada-loss-submission-form/?from=4

