Home Capital Group Inc. (“Home Capital” or “the Company”) (TSX: HCG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter 2023. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023. The dividend is designated as an “eligible” dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

About Home Capital

Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank, offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005326/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership