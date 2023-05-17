LIZHI INC. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 25, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on May 25, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 25, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 25, 2023 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 25, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb9112756dc84417fae147580b06d11e1

Once complete the registration, please dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the personal PIN as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

