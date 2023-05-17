AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that its joint venture with Aurecon has been awarded a contract by Acciona Construction Australia for the detailed design of the Western Harbour Tunnel, which will create a bypass of the Sydney central business district.

“We are proud to help create a better-connected road network for Sydney commuters with a design aligned to our commitment to delivering %3Ci%3ESustainable+Legacies%3C%2Fi%3E,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Through our Think and Act Globally strategy, we will bring our technical expertise and advanced tunneling experience from around the world to deliver the best solution for the environment, community and the treasured Sydney Harbour.”

Following the acceptance of an alternative client reference design, the AECOM joint venture will deliver a detailed design of the Western Harbour Tunnel that avoids dredging by utilizing tunnel boring machines instead of an immersed tube tunnel.

“The improved design and construction method is an excellent example of industry collaboration and is expected to deliver significant reductions to the amount of steel and concrete required, as well as other environmental benefits, compared to the original reference design,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Australia and New Zealand region. “Importantly, the new Western Harbour Tunnel will help the region better meet the demands of its growing population by reducing congestion while also reducing the impact on the harbour1.”

The new 6.5-kilometer Western Harbour Tunnel is expected to cut traffic by 35 percent in the Western Distributor, 20 percent in the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, and 17 percent on the Harbour Bridge2.

1 As compared to the original reference design.

2 According to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.transport.nsw.gov.au%2Fnews-and-events%2Fmajor-milestone-for-sydneys-new-harbour-tunnel

