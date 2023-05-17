NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)), a Canadian mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Canadian North Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Canadian North Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CNRSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km2 of mining leases (96.9 km2) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km2) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to “Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd ” filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022).

Since last year, CNRI has aggressively drilled to expand the resources from the current resource block model for its Ferguson Lake project. CNRI completed 18,144 meter drilling and significantly extended the mineralization zones in 2022. Since March 2023, CNRI has commenced a new 20,000 meter drilling program to further extend the mineralization zones. In addition, the Company has identified the pegmatites with lithium potential and planned a lithium-specific exploration program at the Ferguson Lake project.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]