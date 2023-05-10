KBR's ROSE® Low Carbon Technology Selected for Mumbai Refinery

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to implement its market-leading supercritical solvent deasphalting (SDA) technology, ROSE®, at HPCL's Mumbai Refinery.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing, basic engineering, training, start-up support and proprietary equipment to HPCL. The new 850,000 tonnes per annum unit will be integrated with HPCL's existing facility.

"This award marks the third ROSE license acquired by HPCL, reinforcing both HPCL's trust in KBR's superior technology and our market leadership," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This unit will help HPCL enhance refinery economics by upgrading fuel oil into more valuable products while lowering the overall carbon footprint."

KBR is the global leader in SDA technology, with the largest installed base, and has been involved in the licensing, design, engineering, and commissioning of 71 ROSE units worldwide. Our combined licensed capacity exceeds 1.65 million barrels per day and several operators, like HPCL, have installed multiple ROSE units.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the company's contract with HPCL, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

