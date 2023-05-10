VIAVI Unveils the Rugged, Handheld CX100 ComXpert for Field Testing Tactical and Land Mobile Radios and Networks

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 10, 2023

VIAVI CX100 ComXpert is an easy-to-use communications test solution in a portable package

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced the CX100 ComXpert Communications Service Monitor. This portable test set is a reliable, efficient solution for military radio maintainers and technicians as well as land mobile radio (LMR) technicians who need to perform testing of infrastructure, cables, antennas, and tactical, handheld, or vehicle-mounted radios in the field. The CX100 will be on display at VIAVI Booth #F4 at AOC Europe, Bonn, Germany, May 15-17, 2023.

product_cx100_right.jpg

Maintainers and technicians responsible for tactical and LMR networks often work in rugged environments where it is not practical or possible to bring larger bench top equipment. The CX100 is designed to address this challenge by providing users a handheld, ruggedized and fully featured communication service monitor that includes a 6 GHz frequency range, one-port Vector Network Analyzer, built-in spectrum analyzer, and connectivity to the VIAVI Mobile Tech App which simplifies the testing process.

"We're pleased to announce the launch of our CX100 ComXpert, which builds on our 50-year history of excellence in the radio test industry," said Edward Latimer, Director, Radio Test, VIAVI. "Featuring industry-leading specifications and performance, all packed into a MIL-PRF-28800 Class 2 portable package, the CX100 enables comprehensive testing from the bench to the field. Technicians and maintainers can rest assured that their radios and communication systems will operate at their best."

Product Features

  • Frequency range from 1 MHz to 6 GHz.
  • Built-in one-port Vector Network Analyzer for easy infrastructure, cable, and antenna testing.
  • A large color touchscreen, paired with a menu-driven interface, lets technicians instantly switch between test setups.
  • VIAVI Mobile Tech App enables remote operation via a smart device, which allows you to operate the unit from a remote location.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Martin Smith

[email protected]

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]




India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]


Viavi_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF95672&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-unveils-the-rugged-handheld-cx100-comxpert-for-field-testing-tactical-and-land-mobile-radios-and-networks-301820517.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF95672&Transmission_Id=202305100630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF95672&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.