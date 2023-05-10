PR Newswire

VIAVI CX100 ComXpert is an easy-to-use communications test solution in a portable package

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced the CX100 ComXpert Communications Service Monitor. This portable test set is a reliable, efficient solution for military radio maintainers and technicians as well as land mobile radio (LMR) technicians who need to perform testing of infrastructure, cables, antennas, and tactical, handheld, or vehicle-mounted radios in the field. The CX100 will be on display at VIAVI Booth #F4 at AOC Europe, Bonn, Germany, May 15-17, 2023.

Maintainers and technicians responsible for tactical and LMR networks often work in rugged environments where it is not practical or possible to bring larger bench top equipment. The CX100 is designed to address this challenge by providing users a handheld, ruggedized and fully featured communication service monitor that includes a 6 GHz frequency range, one-port Vector Network Analyzer, built-in spectrum analyzer, and connectivity to the VIAVI Mobile Tech App which simplifies the testing process.

"We're pleased to announce the launch of our CX100 ComXpert, which builds on our 50-year history of excellence in the radio test industry," said Edward Latimer, Director, Radio Test, VIAVI. "Featuring industry-leading specifications and performance, all packed into a MIL-PRF-28800 Class 2 portable package, the CX100 enables comprehensive testing from the bench to the field. Technicians and maintainers can rest assured that their radios and communication systems will operate at their best."

Product Features

Frequency range from 1 MHz to 6 GHz.

Built-in one-port Vector Network Analyzer for easy infrastructure, cable, and antenna testing.

A large color touchscreen, paired with a menu-driven interface, lets technicians instantly switch between test setups.

VIAVI Mobile Tech App enables remote operation via a smart device, which allows you to operate the unit from a remote location.

