TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)( FRA:3QP, Financial), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking complete triage solution. Predictmedix's cutting-edge system encompasses a wide range of parameters, including 8 new parameters, providing an unparalleled level of accuracy and efficiency in healthcare assessments.

The technology uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze patient vital signs and provide medical staff with real-time information to help make informed treatment decisions. Hospitals globally are facing unprecedented challenges in managing patient care. Predictmedix's triage solution aims to improve the efficiency of hospital workflows and reduce the time it takes to diagnose and treat patients.

"We are excited to launch our triage solution in high traffic hospitals in Asia, where the need for advanced healthcare technology is critical," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix. "Our solution will help hospitals manage their resources more effectively and provide patients with the care they need."

Recognizing the urgent need for efficient triage solutions, Predictmedix has initiated deployments of its comprehensive system in major hospitals in a targeted geography in Asia where the number of patients coming in a day often exceeds 1000. The company's triage solution has been seamlessly integrated into certain hospitals' existing healthcare infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption.



Since its deployment, Predictmedix's Triage Solution has received an overwhelmingly positive response from patients, doctors, and healthcare professionals. Its accuracy, efficiency, and ability to streamline the triage process have is proving to save valuable time and resources. Patients have expressed their satisfaction with the speed and thoroughness of the assessments, while doctors and healthcare professionals have praised the system for its effectiveness and potential to enhance patient care.

Predictmedix's solution uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence technology to analyze vital signs. The system can identify patterns in the data and alert medical staff to potential health issues before they become critical. The company's Triage Solution incorporates the measurement and analysis of the following vital parameters: temperature, eye redness, heart rate, respiration rate, fatigue, weight, BMI, BMR, blood pressure, heart rate variability, skeletal muscle, resting metabolism, visceral fat, body fat percentage, bone mass, and alcohol/cannabis impairment. Predictmedix expects to scale up its operations in the near to mid term. The technology has the potential to revolutionize the way hospitals manage patient care and could be a game-changer for the healthcare industry.

"We believe that our triage solution has the potential to transform the way hospitals manage patient care," said Dr. Kushwah. "By providing medical staff with real-time information about patient vital signs, we can help hospitals become more efficient and ensure that patients receive the care they need. This successful introduction serves as a precursor to our larger vision of implementing our triage solution in hospitals worldwide. Our aim is to elevate patient care and outcomes on a global scale, as we endeavour to revolutionize healthcare delivery across borders."

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) ( FRA:3QP, Financial) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660 9155

[email protected]

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

(647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: PredictMedix Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753887/Predictmedix-Launches-AI-Driven-Comprehensive-Triage-Solution-with-Expanded-Vital-Parameter-Measurements-for-High-Traffic-Hospitals-in-Targeted-Asian-region





