%3Cb%3ECoviance%3C%2Fb%3E(formerly LenderClose), a fintech company automating the process of home equity lending for over 400 credit unions and community banks, announced a deeper partnership today with MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. Coviance expands its integration with MeridianLink®, offering its technology to MeridianLink® Mortgage users in addition to the current integration already in place into MeridianLink® Consumer.

"Through this partnership, we deliver a strong user experience for customers and prospects MeridianLink Mortgage and Coviance share, by streamlining not only the home equity experience, but focusing on providing value throughout the real estate lending cycle," says Jill Skinner, CMO of Coviance. “We understand the complexity of real estate and home equity lending, including the intricacies of compliance and efficiencies and this integration gives community lenders access to even more process automation.”

With Coviance's lending solutions integrated into MeridianLink Mortgage, lenders have the ability to process real estate and home equity transactions in days versus weeks. This integration enables lenders to leverage data and intelligence to provide the best experience to their borrowers.

"We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Coviance and are excited to extend their offerings to our mortgage customers through our partner marketplace," says Megan Pulliam, SVP of MeridianLink Marketplace. "This integration will enable our joint customers to reduce friction and accelerate their lending cycle while benefiting from streamlined capabilities within the MeridianLink One platform."

Omar Jordan, Founder and CEO of Coviance, added: "We are thrilled to partner with MeridianLink to deliver a more simplified and efficient transaction experience for our customers. Our combined strengths in decisioning capabilities and workflow automation solutions will help lenders optimize their lending processes, driving down home equity and real estate lending transaction timelines to just days, or even hours."

The Coviance-MeridianLink Mortgage and Consumer integrations are available now for lenders through MeridianLink's loan origination software. For more information on the integration, please contact Coviance or MeridianLink.

ABOUT COVIANCE

Founded in 2015, %3Cb%3ECoviance%3C%2Fb%3E(formerly LenderClose) is a fintech company on a mission to perfect the lending experience for community lenders and borrowers through automation and intelligence. A cloud-based platform, Home Equity Express™ (HEx), automates the home equity lending process through configurable workflows with data-driven decisioning intelligence elevating the lending experience for borrowers and lenders. For Credit Unions and Community Banks, Coviance is an out-of-the-box solution that is simple to implement and deploy and allows them to focus on what matters most – “the borrower’s experience”. Coviance earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. in 2022. For more information visit Coviance.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005192/en/