ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it has hired three sales executives as part of its investment plan announced on April 17, 2023.

"Hiring key account managers in our core verticals is critical for us to grow sales in 2023 and beyond," said Peter Evans, president, Laser Photonics. "These three individuals that we brought onboard have extensive experience and contacts working in the defense, automotive and energy verticals, which are among the largest target markets for our CleanTech laser cleaning systems. I'm excited to see these new hires hit the ground running, and we will continue to identify additional candidates to address other key vertical opportunities in the months to come."

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasive blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with traditional methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

