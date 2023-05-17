CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. ( LNZA)—an innovative carbon capture and transformation (“CCT”) company that converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives—and ADNOC have entered a partnership to explore innovative technology solutions to reduce the industry's carbon footprint while producing sustainable fuels and chemicals.



LanzaTech’s CCT technology uses proprietary bacteria that consume carbon-rich waste streams from oil, gas, and manufacturing facilities, and convert it into CarbonSmart™ chemical intermediates for the production of rubber, plastics, synthetic fibers, and other hydrocarbons. These materials form the building blocks for consumer products such as clothing and laundry detergent as well as sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”). LanzaTech’s technology platform is designing a future in which consumers can continue using indispensable products without depending exclusively on materials derived from virgin fossil inputs.

To facilitate developments on the path to a circular economy and net-zero energy sourcing, ADNOC and LanzaTech will explore potential opportunities with gas fermentation technology for the production of ethanol and other chemical intermediates—such as carbon negative acetone and isopropanol from waste gases (e.g. carbon monoxide, hydrogen and carbon dioxide)—as well as the production of SAF.

“Addressing climate change requires a multi-stakeholder approach. Partnering with ADNOC to make today’s fuels and materials cleaner is a critical step in our mission to reduce emissions and achieve our climate change goals as well as for advancing the US and UAE’s Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE),” said Jennifer Holmgren, LanzaTech’s CEO. “We’re energized by this partnership’s ability to help decarbonize one of the largest energy providers in the world, enabling them to showcase this real-world application to peers in the industry.”

About LanzaTech

Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., LanzaTech transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products. Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. For more LanzaTech visit https://lanzatech.com .

