REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ( JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephen J. Galli, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, and the Mary Hewitt Loveless, M.D. Professor at Stanford Medicine, to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Galli to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Ron Martell, CEO of Jasper Therapeutics. “Dr. Galli is an internationally recognized researcher who has made pioneering contributions to the field of immunology. His extensive knowledge and research on mast cells and their crucial role in both maintaining health and contributing to various diseases will be invaluable to our research and development efforts. This appointment enhances the already deep expertise resident in our Scientific Advisory Board, and we look forward to his guidance as we advance our development program for briquilimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria and other mast cell diseases.”

Dr. Galli is Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology and the Mary Hewitt Loveless, M.D. Professor at Stanford Medicine. He currently is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Stanford Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection. He previously was Chair of the Department of Pathology at Stanford and Co-Director of the Stanford Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine. He leads the Galli Laboratory at Stanford Medicine, a lab focused on developing and employing innovative approaches to understanding the development and function of mast cells and basophils. Dr. Galli and his team conduct research in food allergy, asthma, atopic dermatitis and other disorders, with the goal of elucidating the role of these cells in human health and disease.

Dr. Galli earned his BA in biology from Harvard College, a BMS from Dartmouth Medical School and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency and chief residency in Anatomic Pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). After postdoctoral training with Harold F. Dvorak at MGH, Dr. Galli joined the faculty at Harvard Medical School as Assistant Professor of Pathology, becoming full professor of pathology. Before joining Stanford, he served as director of the Division of Experimental Pathology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and was member of the Harvard Medical School Committee on Immunology.

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD), Fanconi anemia (FA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in over 130 dosed subjects and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, FA, and SCD. In addition, briquilimab is being advanced as a transformational non-genotoxic conditioning agent for gene therapy. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, including with respect to its potential to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes and Jasper’s expectations regarding advancing its development program for briquilimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria and other mast cell diseases. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

John Mullaly (investors)

LifeSci Advisors

617-429-3548

[email protected]

Jeet Mahal (investors)

Jasper Therapeutics

650-549-1403

[email protected]

Lauren Barbiero (media)

Real Chemistry

646-564-2156

[email protected]