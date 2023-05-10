DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: POTENTIAL COMPENSATION CLAIMS: Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers Investigating

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating allegations of securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations involving Dentsply Sirona and/or its directors and officers. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation and/or other redress on behalf of any injured XRAY shareholders.

Dentsply investors who invested in or before June 2021, are concerned about the XRAY stock price performance, and would like to discuss potential claims may contact Alan Rosca at [email protected], 888-998-0530, or through the Dentsply Sirona Class Action Investigation page.

In 2022, Dentsply, and its former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were sued for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating the Company's accounting for a rebate program, so that senior executives would be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. To facilitate this scheme, the defendants allegedly made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. Later same year, Dentsply disclosed an internal investigation by the Company that determined that Dentsply's former CEO and CFO "engaged in conduct that was inconsistent with the Company's culture of compliance and Code of Ethics and Business Conduct."

Dentsply Shareholders May Be Able to Pursue Claims for Compensation

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims for compensation and/or other redress on behalf of XRAY shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are a Dentsply investor who invested in or before June 2021, continue to hold your XRAY shares, and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation and/or other redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys take cases like this on a contingency fee basis, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful, following review by the Court of any fee application.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the firm and the attorneys. You can also contact them at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530
Alan Rosca[email protected]
Paul Scarlato[email protected]

* This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein.

favicon.png?sn=CG96049&sd=2023-05-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentsply-sirona-nasdaq-xray-shareholder-alert-potential-compensation-claims-rosca-scarlato-investor-lawyers-investigating-301820555.html

SOURCE Rosca Scarlato LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG96049&Transmission_Id=202305100800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG96049&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.