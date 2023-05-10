BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF KAPPA AND LAMBDA RNAscope ISH PROBES AS ANALYTE SPECIFIC REAGENTS (ASRs) FOR THE DETECTION OF IMMUNOGLOBULIN KAPPA AND LAMBDA LIGHT CHAINS mRNA

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities today announced the launch of two new RNAscope™ in situ Hybridization Probes Kappa and Lambda as analyte specific reagents (ASRs) for the detection of immunoglobulin kappa and lambda light chains mRNA in B-cells.

Detection of B-cell clonality is useful for identification of monoclonal B-cell populations which are often associated with a malignancy. Immunoglobulin kappa and lambda chains are important biomarkers for the assessment of B-cell clonality. Flow cytometry is the current gold standard for assessing kappa and lambda light chains, but it may not be effective for certain B-cell lymphomas that lack surface immunoglobulin expression. In such cases, formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues are required, but methods such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) may not be sensitive enough to detect light chain expression in B-cells. RNAscope ISH Probes Kappa and Lambda are designed to detect immunoglobulin kappa and lambda light chains mRNA. RNAscope probes are visualized with the highly sensitive RNAscope ISH detection reagents, which are compatible with FFPE tissue.

ASRs are critical building blocks for Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) and play a key role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of test results. By using ASRs, CLIA labs can develop customized tests that are tailored to the specific needs of their patient population, while maintaining high standards of analytical and clinical performance. This allows for greater flexibility and innovation in the development of new tests, while ensuring that they meet the regulatory requirements for accuracy and reliability.

"We are excited to expand our ASR probe menu with the launch of RNAscope ISH Probes Kappa and Lambda, as these are important oncology biomarkers," said Kim Kelderman, President, Diagnostics and Genomics. "We are committed to enabling our customers with Bio-Techne's innovative spatial biology solutions to serve patients and improve lives."

ACD, a Bio-Techne Brand, is proud to be certified to ISO 13485:2016 standard. ASR probes are manufactured in compliance with GMP requirements to ensure product quality.

About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416

Bio_Techne__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG94376&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-announces-launch-of-kappa-and-lambda-rnascope-ish-probes-as-analyte-specific-reagents-asrs-for-the-detection-of-immunoglobulin-kappa-and-lambda-light-chains-mrna-301819433.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG94376&Transmission_Id=202305100700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG94376&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.