MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities today announced the launch of two new RNAscope™ in situ Hybridization Probes Kappa and Lambda as analyte specific reagents (ASRs) for the detection of immunoglobulin kappa and lambda light chains mRNA in B-cells.

Detection of B-cell clonality is useful for identification of monoclonal B-cell populations which are often associated with a malignancy. Immunoglobulin kappa and lambda chains are important biomarkers for the assessment of B-cell clonality. Flow cytometry is the current gold standard for assessing kappa and lambda light chains, but it may not be effective for certain B-cell lymphomas that lack surface immunoglobulin expression. In such cases, formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues are required, but methods such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) may not be sensitive enough to detect light chain expression in B-cells. RNAscope ISH Probes Kappa and Lambda are designed to detect immunoglobulin kappa and lambda light chains mRNA. RNAscope probes are visualized with the highly sensitive RNAscope ISH detection reagents, which are compatible with FFPE tissue.

ASRs are critical building blocks for Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) and play a key role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of test results. By using ASRs, CLIA labs can develop customized tests that are tailored to the specific needs of their patient population, while maintaining high standards of analytical and clinical performance. This allows for greater flexibility and innovation in the development of new tests, while ensuring that they meet the regulatory requirements for accuracy and reliability.

"We are excited to expand our ASR probe menu with the launch of RNAscope ISH Probes Kappa and Lambda, as these are important oncology biomarkers," said Kim Kelderman, President, Diagnostics and Genomics. "We are committed to enabling our customers with Bio-Techne's innovative spatial biology solutions to serve patients and improve lives."

ACD, a Bio-Techne Brand, is proud to be certified to ISO 13485:2016 standard. ASR probes are manufactured in compliance with GMP requirements to ensure product quality.

