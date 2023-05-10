PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc ( NYSE:TROX, Financial) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced the publication of its 2022 sustainability report. The report details the significant steps taken over the last year to advance its leadership role in sustainability and protecting the environment:

"It is imperative that we preserve our privilege to do business around the world, and that requires trust, integrity, engagement and action," said Jennifer Guenther, chief sustainability officer and head of investor relations and financial planning. "This is why Tronox embeds sustainability into all of our business decisions so that sustainability and our business strategy are truly one in the same. This foundation supports our priority to grow our business and to do it in a way that creates lasting value for all our stakeholders."

"We remain committed to purposeful investments in our people, operations and product portfolio to deliver on our sustainability and business commitments," said Jean-François Turgeon, co-chief executive officer.

John D. Romano, co-chief executive officer, added, "Sustainability is a part of Tronox's strategic vision for growth. We have set and will hold ourselves accountable to bold, yet actionable, sustainability goals and the pursuit of new value streams from sustainable products and byproducts."

The 2022 sustainability report is available at Sustainability Reports - Tronox.

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

