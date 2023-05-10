BorgWarner Launches Exclusive Co-Branded Borg-Warner Trophy® Merchandise with Indianapolis Motor Speedway

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 10, 2023

  • Merchandise exclusively available through Legends retail operations
  • First time officially licensed BorgWarner Trophy® and Indianapolis Motor Speedway co-branded items have been available for sale to fans
  • Collaboration bolsters relationship with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Legends

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, BorgWarner has collaborated with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on co-branded BorgWarner Trophy® merchandise, which will be available exclusively through Legends, the official retail partner of INDYCAR and IMS since 2014. The officially licensed, co-branded merchandise was created with the support of Second Story Collection, a Michigan-based company specializing in branded product development, which designed and manufactured the retail products. The new line of merchandise will be available at Legends on May 10.

"We want avid Indy 500 fans to have the chance to own officially licensed Borg-Warner Trophy® merchandise and we're thrilled to give them the opportunity this year," said Michelle Collins, Global Director, Marketing and Public Relations, BorgWarner. "We are grateful to have great partners like Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Legends and Second Story Collection in this endeavor and look forward to seeing racing enthusiasts sporting this brand-new merchandise on May 28."

Merchandise that will be available at Legends includes commemorative trophy and wing and wheel hoodies, T-shirts, polos, wool banner flags, mugs, decals, embroidered patches, bottle opener keychains, trucker hats, and coasters. Legends renewed its multiyear contract with INDYCAR and IMS earlier this year. In addition to its year-round store at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Legends operates over 50 stores at IMS during the Indy 500.

The addition of officially licensed merchandise complements BorgWarner's longstanding Indy 500 activities, including annually having the likeness of the new Indy 500's winners face sculpted and fastened to the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy®, contributing to a rolling jackpot destined for the next back-to-back winner of the race, and having its BorgWarner's Engineered for Racing (EFR™) turbochargers on every NTT IndyCar Series® car since 2012.

About BorgWarner
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

