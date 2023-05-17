TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that its TriMas Packaging group has further advanced its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions with the commercialization of its patented Singolo™ product line, a revolutionary range of fully recyclable, single-polymer dispensers.

The Singolo 2cc dispensing pump is made solely from polypropylene material, providing consumers with excellent dispensing performance, while also allowing it to be ready for recycling after use. This innovative product has received a Class “A” rating by RecyClass, a cross-industry initiative dedicated to advancing the recyclability and traceability of plastic packaging in Europe. In addition to being sustainable, Singolo is e-commerce compliant and has successfully passed rigorous ISTA 6 testing, providing reliable shipping for consumer use applications.

“TriMas Packaging is committed to driving sustainability across all areas of our packaging solutions, and the Singolo product line is a perfect example of our commitment and years of investment placed into action,” said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. “We continue to lead the way in developing innovative packaging designs that benefit both our customers and the planet. With its superior performance and broad compatibility, Singolo will help brand owners in beauty, personal care and home care applications deliver a great consumer experience, while supporting their sustainability goals.”

The Singolo 2cc dispensing pump is a sustainable alternative to traditional pump formats used in the same applications. It offers a familiar look, feel and functionality to a traditional up-lock dispensing pump, making it easy to integrate into existing product applications. Additionally, the Singolo pump is highly-customizable, allowing customers to tailor it to their individual branding requirements. The 2cc size is the first in TriMas Packaging’s Singolo platform, with additional dosage options to be available in the future.

The Singolo pump’s robust design enables it to handle a broad range of formula viscosities and container designs, making it suitable for a wide variety of beauty, personal care and home care applications including hand and body soaps, body lotions, hair products and dish soaps. Brand owners for other recyclable-conscience applications, such as food and beverage, agricultural, automotive cleaning and pet applications, can also enjoy the sustainability benefits of the Singolo product line.

TriMas Packaging’s Singolo dispensers will debut at the Luxe Pack tradeshow on May 10-11th in New York, along with the company's portfolio of innovative dispensing and closure solutions for beauty, personal care and cosmetic applications.

About TriMas Packaging

TriMas Packaging serves its global customers with its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke®, Affaba & Ferrari™, Rapak®, Taplast™, Plastic Srl and Aarts Packaging. TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of end markets including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. With approximately 2,200 dedicated employees and 29 locations worldwide, TriMas Packaging’s innovative solutions and services are designed to enhance customers’ ability to dispense, transport and store their products safely and securely in an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

