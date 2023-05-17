Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced that James Lawton, Vice President and General Manager, Robotics Automation and John Wirthlin, Industry Principal, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, have been named to the 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s (SDCE) Pros to Know list.

The annual Pros to Know list recognizes exceptional executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain as a competitive advantage. This year marks the eleventh time on the Pros to Know list for Lawton, who leads Zebra’s ecosystem of robotics+automation solutions, including its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

“A lot has changed since I was first recognized as one of SDCE’s Pros to Know, but the need for continuous improvement in supply chain performance is more important than ever,” said Lawton. “Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics operators are boldly tackling today’s persistent challenges including labor constraints, supply and demand volatility along with rising customer expectations for cost, quality and delivery. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our innovation in robotics and automation making a difference in their operations.”

AMRs are being used to complete recurring simple tasks, such as moving goods through a warehouse, so that front-line workers can focus on more strategic tasks and feel more fulfilled. According to Zebra%26rsquo%3Bs+Global+Warehouse+Vision+Study, 90% of warehouse operators are expected to deploy AMRs within the next five years, and 92% of associates agree technology advancement will make the warehouse environment more attractive to workers.

Wirthlin, Zebra’s Industry Principal specializing in manufacturing, transportation and logistics supply chains, has been named to the list for the second time this year. “I am honored to be recognized alongside such a talented list of supply chain executive leaders,” said Wirthlin. “It’s truly a pleasure to collaborate with our customers to provide them with the right solutions to automate and digitize their operations to help drive a connected supply chain and more engaged workers.”

Nearly 400 supply chain leaders were nominated for the annual Pros to Know list this year, the highest number of nominations ever received, highlighting the great work industry professionals are doing to advance supply chain practices.

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

Click+here to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners.

