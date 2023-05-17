CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Michelle Brennan Hall of Brennan Wealth Advisors, LLC has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. She reported having served approximately $220 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from FSC Securities Corporation, part of the Advisor Group network.

Based in Frisco, Texas, which is surrounded by headquarters of many publicly traded and private companies, Michelle is a veteran wealth advisor with more than 30 years guiding investors’ net worth and financial decisions. She started working at her father’s wealth management business in 1990 prior to launching her own independent practice—Brennan Wealth Advisors—in 2010. The team has grown to include her husband, Director of Operations Jeff Hall, Director of Portfolio Operations Mary Kloesel and Michelle’s son Cameron Hall, a financial analyst, as well as two additional support staff members.

Known for creating the Financial Life Map Strategy™ that fosters investor financial strength and well-being, Michelle understands the importance of clarity about the road ahead. She is deeply committed to contributing to her clients’ success by providing constant attention, innovative thinking and sound guidance.

During the early days of the pandemic, the Brennan Hall team took time to evaluate their practice and decided to narrow focus on the family unit, specifically on inheritors.

“We believe wealth goes beyond financial assets. The wealth creators really want to pass on more than just money to the next generations. They want to pass on values and traditions. Wealth creators want to pass on a way of life, their stories and family history,” Michelle said. “As a firm, we are making a point to have those important conversations with families so both parents and inheritors can find meaning in the wealth transfer.”

That culture shift led the firm to LPL.

“It was important for us to find a partner with the tools and platform necessary for us to reach the next level in our growth in serving client families. We set out some ideas about what we wanted and LPL stood out as a clear choice to help us maximize our firm’s potential,” Michelle said. “LPL is solely focused on the advisor and making it easy to do business in a streamlined way with a robust advisory platform that gives us more time to spend with clients. We also appreciate LPL’s deep bench of expertise, from Research to complex case design to the robust financial planning department.”

The Brennan Hall team recently built out strategies and resources to be a succession partner for retiring advisors. They plan to tap into LPL’s succession and M&A resources to help them grow and partner with other likeminded advisors. “We want retiring advisors to know we can be that trusted pair of hands for their clients,” Michelle said.

As a featured speaker, Michelle frequently shares her knowledge in the media. She has contributed to local ABC affiliate WFAA-TV, WBAP Radio, KSKY The Answer Radio, The Wall Street Journal, Investment News, The New York Times, New York Newsday, The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Business Journal, Huffingtonpost.com, Next Avenue and Forbes.com. She is also deeply involved in her community, serving alongside her sons at local charities and supporting many national causes with her husband. She is also involved in multiple professional organizations including the Financial Planning Association, Financial Services Institute.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Michelle to LPL and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with the entire team at Brennan Wealth Advisors. We are inspired by the team’s culture shift and mission to help the entire family unit. We are here to support her vision by providing choice and flexibility in how advisors operate. We are committed to delivering leading capabilities, differentiated service experiences and innovative resources to help advisors build their perfect practice and serve each client’s comprehensive wealth management needs.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Brennan Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

