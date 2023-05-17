Twist+Bioscience+Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, will present at Imec Technology Forum (ITF) World 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday, May 17th at 11:10 AM CEST.

The conference brings together different industry leaders to connect on semiconductor advances and deep-tech solutions. Dr. Leproust’s presentation, “Scaling SemiSynBio to fuel the growth towards a $1T semiconductor industry,” will discuss how industry growth could be fueled by using CMOS-based chips for high-density DNA synthesis for data storage applications.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

