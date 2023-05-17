DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), today announced it will reschedule its first quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call previously scheduled for May 10, 2023. The delay is a result of additional time required to finalize the Company's financial statements, and the Company will make a further announcement regarding the timing of the release and conference call as soon as practicable but anticipates having the call before the end of the week.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

