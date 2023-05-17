Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced today that Frontdoor, the one-stop-app for all things home maintenance and repair, has reached over 225,000 downloads in just the four weeks since it launched on April 11.

“We are seeing tremendous consumer response to the app. Consumers can download Frontdoor for free and do one free video chat with one of our Experts to get help with any repair or maintenance need,” said Bill Cobb, Frontdoor’s Chairman & CEO. “We have Experts on standby for immediate consultation for issues with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances, and we even have a handyman category for problems that don’t easily fit into these other categories.”

But that’s not all the Expert video chats can be used for.

“We are seeing people call in for advice on a variety of issues. One homeowner asked if the recent estimate they received for replacing their HVAC was fair and our Expert was able to give an informed opinion,” Cobb said. “In other cases, people have called in asking about what they should do for a mold problem, or how to remove wallpaper, so if you have a repair or maintenance need in your home of any kind, do a free video chat with one of our Experts.”

Powered by Frontdoor’s proprietary Streem video technology, Frontdoor offers membership+plans for every homeowner. The Basic membership is free and includes one free video chat session with an Expert, followed by a list of local, vetted service Pros, and access to Frontdoor’s How-To Tips library. The Prime membership is an annual plan at $99 a year. It includes everything offered in the Basic package with three total Expert video chat sessions a year, exclusive discounts (up to 50% off retail pricing) for heating and A/C system replacements with financing options available, discounts and special pricing for home products and services that can be booked at any time.

Homeowners have everything to gain by downloading the app and doing a video chat with an Expert – all for free. If you like the Basic experience, you can upgrade to Frontdoor Prime for additional benefits at just $99 a year.

The Frontdoor app is available to download now on iPhone and Android. For more information, visit www.frontdoor.com.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset - their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.

