CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) today announced that its property management group has formed a global strategic partnership with Deepki that will bring Deepki Ready, one of the world’s most extensive landlord-focused real estate sustainability data-intelligence platforms to the commercial properties CBRE manages for investors around the world.

CBRE has been using Deepki for properties it manages in the United Kingdom for more than two years; Deepki is now being deployed across CBRE-managed properties throughout Continental Europe, with plans to begin using Deepki in the Americas and the Pacific region as the next step in a global rollout. In an exclusive reseller agreement, CBRE can also offer Deepki Ready directly to its property management clients in the Americas and Asia Pacific region.

In addition, CBRE will make a strategic investment in the rapidly growing, nine-year-old software-as-a- service (SaaS) company, securing a minority share.

“Property owners are increasingly turning to CBRE for help in meeting their decarbonization and other sustainability goals,” said Emma Buckland, global president of Property Management at CBRE. “Deepki is a leading sustainability data-intelligence platform for real estate that provides deep insights that will enable our teams to take informed actions at the building level. This will help us embed sustainability best practices–and add real value–at properties we manage around the world.”

Operating in more than 50 countries, Deepki’s platform enables its customers to collect energy, water and waste consumption data, gain a comprehensive view of environmental performance at a portfolio- and asset-level, establish investment plans to reach net zero, and measure results. It provides superior capabilities for meeting increasingly stringent regulatory and other reporting requirements, as well as for voluntary sustainability initiatives.

Commenting on the new partnership, Vincent Bryant, CEO and co-founder of Deepki, said: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with CBRE, whose outstanding reputation in the real estate space speaks for itself. This partnership is a validation of our market-leading solution and marks a crucial step in our go-to-market strategy to help real estate players tackle climate change and meet net zero targets, particularly in the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.”

Buildings are reportedly responsible for approximately 40% of the world’s carbon emissions, and many institutional investors and multinational corporations, including CBRE, have joined the global effort to combat climate change by pledging to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

In March 2022, Deepki raised €150 million in a Series C round of funding, which was jointly led by Highland Europe and One Peak Partners. Other investors include Bpifrance, through their Large Venture fund, Revaia, Hi Inov, Demeter and Statkraft Ventures.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at %3Cb%3Ewww.cbre.com%3C%2Fb%3E. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Deepki

Founded in 2014, Deepki has developed a SaaS solution that uses data intelligence to guide real estate players in their net zero transition. The solution leverages customer data to improve assets’ environmental performance and maximize asset value. Deepki operates in 52 countries, with over 350 team members across offices in Paris, London, Berlin, Milan and Madrid. Deepki serves clients including Generali Real Estate, SwissLife Asset Managers and the French government, helping to make their real estate assets more sustainable at scale.

