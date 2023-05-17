NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today raised the bar once again with the launch of its latest innovation: the Nighthawk+M6+Pro+5G+WiFi+6E+Hotspot+Router+%28MR6550). With its advanced 5G mmWave and WiFi 6E capabilities, this powerful device delivers ultra-fast internet speeds and enhanced connectivity, powerful enough for remote business sites and portable enough for the daily commute.

The M6 Pro joins the previously announced M6 (MR6150) in NETGEAR’s advanced mobile hotspot portfolio. It adds support for 5G mmWave and internet speeds of up to 8 Gbps‡, enabling multi-gig download and super-fast upload speeds, making tasks such as multi-user streaming, video conferencing, and online gaming smoother and more seamless than ever before. The WiFi 6E capabilities of the device also allow it to deliver improved wireless performance in crowded environments, making it an ideal choice for users who need reliable and fast internet connectivity anywhere.

Evolving work and lifestyles have spurred the growing need for always-on, secure, high-speed internet connectivity for multiple connected devices wherever, whenever. On the road, traveling for business or pleasure, secure WiFi is imperative. Public WiFi, while convenient, is not secure and not worth risking confidential business information over email or a personal bank transfer. The M6 Pro provides a portable, private WiFi connection with a built-in firewall for up to 32 devices in any place that has cellular coverage. Hotspot owners can enjoy uninterrupted video streaming, Zoom calls, online games, social media updates and large file uploads/downloads, all at the same time without risk of intrusion.

The latest wireless technologies

5G mmWave and WiFi 6E are two of the latest wireless technologies that offer several benefits over predecessors. The most significant benefits of 5G mmWave include the ability to provide extreme capacity, ultra-high throughput and ultra-low latency. This makes it an ideal solution for applications that require real-time data transmission such as mission critical applications, UHD livestreams, Zoom meetings and more. Additionally, WiFi 6E provides enhanced performance and efficiency by expanding the WiFi spectrum into the 6GHz frequency band, which reduces interference and improves connectivity. Overall, the combination of 5G mmWave and WiFi 6E provides users with an unprecedented level of multi-gig wireless performance and connectivity, enabling new applications and use cases that were previously impossible.

The M6 Pro is not only suitable for on-the-go use, but also for home or vacation home use, especially in rural areas that lack reliable broadband internet. The router can provide multi-gig internet and boost WiFi coverage up to 2,000 square feet with In-Home Performance Mode, which can be activated simply by removing the battery and using the power adapter. In larger homes, the hotspot can provide WiFi through an existing WiFi router by plugging it into the 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. Additionally, for locations where cellular signal is not strong, external+antennas+%28sold+separately%29 can be used to increase 5G reception when plugged into the antenna ports. The hotspot’s onboard USB-C port can also be used to charge devices or as an ultra-fast wired connection, up to 5 Gbps∞, to a computer or laptop.

The M6 Pro is built with advanced hardware and software technologies to deliver premium performance and groundbreaking speeds. The device is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SDX65 Mobile Platform, which provides exceptional processing power and efficient power consumption. With NETGEAR's decades of networking technology expertise, the M6 Pro delivers a fast and reliable wireless experience for users. The M6 Pro is equipped with a long-lasting battery that can power up to 13 hours of work or play on a single charge*. It supports international roaming in more than 125 countries, and it’s also unlocked--certified with T-Mobile; compatible with AT&T, Verizon and all major Canadian carriers.

“These days we have the freedom to work from just about anywhere, opening up new opportunities for mobile and remote lifestyles and getting us closer to how and where we want to live. The M6 Pro is the perfect product for every aspect of your online life whether you’re on a jobsite, a business trip or vacation,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “The M6 Pro combines the latest WiFi 6E and 5G technologies into a small, elegant form factor for ground-breaking, secure mobile WiFi and ultra-fast speeds. This is a complex feat of engineering only NETGEAR could achieve.”

Technical Specifications:

Next level 5G Performance: Strong, reliable, secure 5G mmWave internet with speeds up to 8 Gbps. Perfect for work & play while travelling.

Strong, reliable, secure 5G mmWave internet with speeds up to 8 Gbps. Perfect for work & play while travelling. Ultra-fast WiFi Speeds with WiFi 6E : WiFi speeds up to 3.6 Gbps for up to 32 devices for fast downloads, gaming, & streaming.

WiFi speeds up to 3.6 Gbps for up to 32 devices for fast downloads, gaming, & streaming. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon® SDX65 Chipset: Qualcomm’s 4 th Generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution designed with advanced capabilities such as mmWave-Sub6 aggregation can deliver multi-gig 5G speeds up to 8 Gbps.

Qualcomm’s 4 Generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution designed with advanced capabilities such as mmWave-Sub6 aggregation can deliver multi-gig 5G speeds up to 8 Gbps. Intuitive Touch Screen Interface: Set up, manage, share, & monitor WiFi easily on the 2.8" LCD touch screen.

Set up, manage, share, & monitor WiFi easily on the 2.8" LCD touch screen. Secure and Reliable Network: Conserve mobile data and avoid dangers when connecting directly to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M6 provides a built-in firewall for a private WiFi connection with additional password security for the Web UI and LCD.

Conserve mobile data and avoid dangers when connecting directly to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M6 provides a built-in firewall for a private WiFi connection with additional password security for the Web UI and LCD. Unlocked Potential: Accepts nano SIM cards from major 5G/4G network operators.

Accepts nano SIM cards from major 5G/4G network operators. In-Home Performance Mode: Boost WiFi coverage up to 2000 sq. ft at home. Simply remove the battery & use the power adapter.

Boost WiFi coverage up to 2000 sq. ft at home. Simply remove the battery & use the power adapter. USB-C port: Charge a device or access an ultra-fast wired connection up to 5 Gbps.

Charge a device or access an ultra-fast wired connection up to 5 Gbps. Mobile Accessories: Increase your 5G cell reception by connecting external 5G antennas (sold separately) to the available antenna ports.

Increase your 5G cell reception by connecting external 5G antennas (sold separately) to the available antenna ports. Powerful 5040mAh Battery: Stay connected longer. Battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Stay connected longer. Battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge. HPUE Support: Enables better 5G range. Pick up a 5G signal at the outer edges of 5G coverage areas, even where other devices cannot.

The M6 Pro is designed to be user-friendly and easy to set up. Its compact design and portability make it a convenient device to take on the go, and it's simple to connect to the internet using a 5G/4G SIM card. It features an intuitive color touch screen that provides users with an easy way to monitor data usage, view and change the WiFi name/password, check mobile signal strength, and manage network settings. The touch screen also enables users to access the device's advanced features and settings, making it easy to customize their wireless experience.

The M6 Pro Mobile Router (MR6550) is available now in North America on NETGEAR.com MSRP: $999.

