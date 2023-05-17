Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support has selected ATLAS Space Operations (ATLAS) to expand ground station services. The agreement is set to significantly increase the global network of ground stations for the LizzieSat™ constellation and further solidify Sidus Space's position as a leader in Space and Defense-as-a-Service solutions.

ATLAS Space Operations provides Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) to manage satellite communications through a global antenna network. ATLAS utilizes Freedom™ Software along with their global federated antenna network, to provide end-to-end monitoring of all assets.

"This partnership with ATLAS represents yet another step forward for Sidus in providing additional cutting-edge satellite support to customers around the world, increasing our coverage and data speed while limiting our capital commitment," said Carol Craig Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "We are excited to work together with their team of experts to nearly double our daily coverage capabilities."

The increased daily coverage is expected to reduce latency between image collection and downlink, enabling critical data transfer more quickly than ever before. Sidus' expansion into an even larger global ground site network ensures they continue providing exceptional space services while maintaining their position at the forefront of innovative space technology solutions.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About ATLAS Space Operations

ATLAS Space Operations is the leading provider of Ground Software as a Service™ in the space communications industry. ATLAS has been recognized by the World Teleport Association as one of the fastest-growing teleport operators in the world for the past three years. For 2023, ATLAS' Freedom™ software was recognized as a finalist for Technology of the Year by both Via Satellite and World Teleport Association; and ranked #30 on Fortune America’s Most Innovative Companies. ATLAS combines the Freedom™ Software Platform and its global antenna network to achieve its mission of connecting humanity through space. To learn more, visit atlasspace.com.

