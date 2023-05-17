Charles Schwab today announced several new enhancements to the trading experience on Schwab.com and the Schwab Mobile app designed to help the firm’s clients make more informed trades, as well as build and place orders more quickly and efficiently.

Key updates include SnapTicket®, a new order ticket that allows clients to enter orders directly from the Schwab.com pages they visit most frequently as part of their trading workflow. Clients can access SnapTicket with a single click on the right side of several commonly visited Schwab.com pages, including Order Status, Positions, Balances, Transaction History, Research, and the Account Summary page.

Schwab has also added streaming market data on trade tickets and watchlists via web and mobile, keeping clients informed of the latest market moves in real-time.

Additional enhancements to the Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile trading experience include:

A new All-in-One Trade Ticket, which includes several new features including the ability to enter up to eight stock or ETF orders at once, a quick view of recently searched symbols, and the addition of extended hours to order timing choices.

Completely redesigned Watchlists featuring a simplified interface that makes it easier to build, edit, and delete watchlists. Clients can now create and save up to 50 watchlists with up to 300 symbols per watchlist.

New conditional order choices to help automate risk management and profit-taking strategies with the ability to set conditions for entering and exiting trades.

New and enhanced “Good ‘til Canceled” (GTC) order types, including new GTC + extended hours that includes both regular and extended hours trading sessions. Additionally, for all GTC order types, clients can select a specific time-in-force date from one to 180 calendar days.

Orders on the Order Status page can now be filtered by Status, Date Range, and Security Type. Orders can also be sorted by Symbol, Status, and Time & Date columns by clicking on those columns.

Options Chains enhancements that can help simplify the process of building multi-leg options trades.

Select clients can see a Day Trade Counter that displays the number of day trades executed in the last five trading days and offers information about restrictions and the implications of being identified as a Pattern Day Trader.

“When it comes to trading at Schwab, our goal is to offer a straightforward and efficient client experience that is enabled by our education, research, and powerful trading platforms,” said Zack Gipson, Head of Digital Investor Solutions at Charles Schwab. “More of our clients are engaging and trading digitally across our retail platforms, including Schwab.com and especially the Schwab Mobile app. As their trading behavior changes, it’s important that we continue innovating and enhancing our trading capabilities to meet their evolving needs.”

Trading is an important, fast-growing part of Schwab’s business. Daily average retail trades are up 55% from 2019 to 2022, and across Schwab and TD Ameritrade, average net new assets among Trader households are 6.5 times higher than non-trader households.

In addition to the trading enhancements introduced on Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile, Schwab is also in the process of integrating TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim trading platforms, education resources, and tools into its own trader offering, as part of Schwab’s acquisition of TD Ameritrade. The thinkorswim platforms will be available at Schwab later in 2023. More information about thinkorswim is available at www.thinkorswim.com.

