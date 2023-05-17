SOMERSET, N.J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it has been named the Best Overall Electronic Health Record (EHR) Solution Provider in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards.



CareCloud's EHR solutions are designed to be intuitive, secure, and customizable to meet the unique needs of healthcare practices. With features like seamless patient charting, automated billing, and real-time data analytics, CareCloud's EHRs streamline workflows, enhance clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes. These solutions are also built for interoperability, allowing for seamless integration with other healthcare technology systems. They have also undergone rigorous testing and validation by Google to meet the highest standards for security, manageability, and user experience. With CareCloud's EHR solutions, healthcare providers can be confident in their ability to deliver high-quality patient care.

"At CareCloud, we believe that technology should work for healthcare professionals, not the other way around,” said Adeel Sarwar, CareCloud’s chief technology officer. “Our EHR solutions are built with the needs of physicians in mind, making them easy-to-use, easy-to-learn, and allowing physicians to spend more time with patients and less time completing records. We are grateful to be recognized in MedTech's Breakthrough Awards and will continue to innovate for the benefit of healthcare providers and patients alike."

Established in 2017, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and individuals in the highly competitive digital health and medical technology markets. The program is open to all organizations that produce digital health and medical technology products and services, and this year's edition received more than 4,000 nominations from companies worldwide. The judging panel is composed of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge of the healthcare and technology industries, and entries are evaluated based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, and overall impact on the industry. The program is designed to honor excellence in the field and celebrate breakthroughs that have the potential to transform healthcare as we know it.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

