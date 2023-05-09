PR Newswire

RENO, Nev., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of the Company at eight and all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 4, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Ron Clayton For 137,186,282 99.808 % Withheld 263,596 0.192 % John Begeman For 124,877,495 90.853 % Withheld 12,572,383 9.147 % Ewan Downie For 125,544,287 91.338 % Withheld 11,905,591 8.662 % John Seaman For 137,038,759 99.701 % Withheld 411,119 0.299 % Eva Bellissimo For 131,461,888 95.644 % Withheld 5,987,990 4.356 % Greg Smith For 120,911,589 87.968 % Withheld 16,538,289 12.032 % Arthur Einav For 136,015,618 98.957 % Withheld 1,434,260 1.043 % Christina McCarthy For 128,301,588 93.344 % Withheld 9,148,290 6.656 %

In addition, shareholders approved the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP (USA), Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

