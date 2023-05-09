i-80 Gold Announces the Results of its 2023 Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RENO, Nev., May 10, 2023

RENO, Nev., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of the Company at eight and all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 4, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

i_80_Gold_Corp_i_80_Gold_Announces_the_Results_of_its_2023_Meeti.jpg

Director

Vote Type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Ron Clayton

For

137,186,282

99.808 %

Withheld

263,596

0.192 %

John Begeman

For

124,877,495

90.853 %

Withheld

12,572,383

9.147 %

Ewan Downie

For

125,544,287

91.338 %

Withheld

11,905,591

8.662 %

John Seaman

For

137,038,759

99.701 %

Withheld

411,119

0.299 %

Eva Bellissimo

For

131,461,888

95.644 %

Withheld

5,987,990

4.356 %

Greg Smith

For

120,911,589

87.968 %

Withheld

16,538,289

12.032 %

Arthur Einav

For

136,015,618

98.957 %

Withheld

1,434,260

1.043 %

Christina McCarthy

For

128,301,588

93.344 %

Withheld

9,148,290

6.656 %

In addition, shareholders approved the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP (USA), Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

www.i80gold.com

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in i-80's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. i-80 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=TO95936&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-announces-the-results-of-its-2023-meeting-of-shareholders-301820860.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO95936&Transmission_Id=202305100800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO95936&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.