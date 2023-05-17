Granite Awarded an Approximately $173 Million Weir Widening Contract

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been awarded an approximately $173 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento District, to construct various elements along the Sacramento River in California. Project funding will come from the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and other sources and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005054/en/

Sac_Weir_Photo.jpg

The project is designed to reduce regional flood risk along the Sacramento River by decreasing water surface elevation. Granite’s work involves widening the weir and the construction of a new fish passage structure and a vehicular bridge connecting Old River Road to just north of West Sacramento. The fish passage structure will help prevent Federal and state-listed species from being stranded in the river and from within the bypasses after flood events. The 25-span vehicular bridge will allow local traffic to cross over the new weir structure and maintain access to communities north of the project. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project is designed to reduce regional flood risk along the Sacramento River by decreasing water surface elevation. Granite’s work involves widening the weir and the construction of a new fish passage structure and a vehicular bridge connecting Old River Road to just north of West Sacramento. The fish passage structure will help prevent Federal and state-listed species from being stranded in the river and from within the bypasses after flood events. The 25-span vehicular bridge will allow local traffic to cross over the new weir structure and maintain access to communities north of the project.

Construction will include extensive excavation and the building of new levee embankments. Structural concrete for the project will include a weir crest structure with an adjoining stilling basin, a fish passage and fish ladder facility, and the vehicle bridge structure. Additionally, rip-rap will be placed along levee embankments on the project. More than 28,000 tons of aggregates will be supplied by Granite’s Capay Aggregate Plant for various portions of the project, including road base and structural backfill materials. Additionally, 6,000 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA) will be supplied by Granite’s Bradshaw Asphalt Plant and utilized to build roadways and access routes on the project.

"The Weir Widening Project is a critical infrastructure project for our city and region," said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Carter Rohrbough. "By expanding the Weir and bypass, we will be able to reduce regional flood risk and provide important protections for our community and the environment."

The project is planned to begin in July 2023 and is expected to be completed in December 2026.

For more information on the project, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spk.usace.army.mil%2FMissions%2FCivil-Works%2FSacramento-Levee-Upgrades%2FSacramento-Weir%2F.

Check out USACE’s video showcasing preliminary project work https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DEHbjOoB3dmg%26amp%3Bt%3D4s

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230510005054r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005054/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.