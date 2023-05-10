Everest Group Recognizes Genpact as a Leader for Third Year in its Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023

Genpact cited for policy expertise, predictive analytics modeling, well-being, and other innovations and investments

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that Everest Group has named it a Leader in trust and safety for the third year in a row, as recognized in the analyst firm's Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Genpact's expertise in data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, combined with its deep process experience and content moderation protocols and mechanisms, provides value-added business insights to strategize and execute content moderation and trust and safety programs for global media, social media, retail, and e-commerce clients. The report specifically cites Genpact's policy hub to help manage increasing and changing regulations, maturity mapping index for effective benchmarking, and virality prediction model that forecasts content growth online by evaluating factors influencing its potential to go viral.

"Trust and safety has never been more important as increasing regulations and privacy concerns continue to take center stage with the rise of generative AI and the metaverse, said Anil Nanduru, global business leader, high tech, manufacturing and services at Genpact. "By strategically leveraging AI and augmented and virtual reality, coupled with data-driven insights from our deep domain and industry expertise, we drive predictable outcomes that help our clients deliver exceptional user experience and foster engaging communities."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix report provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. The report recognized Genpact's innovation and investments, among other areas.

"Genpact has deep expertise handling various sensitive content across multiple industries," said Abhijnan Dasgupta, practice director, Everest Group. "Its capabilities in transformation services, combined with its dedicated investments in technology that turn data into informed decisions to drive strategic business value, contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Trust and Safety PEAK Matrix 2023 Assessment."

Genpact's AI-powered trust and safety global command center leverages a powerful combination of advanced data visualization, conversational AI, machine learning, and prescriptive analytics to measure over 100 metrics driving efficient and digital operations. The company's readiness center of excellence monitors developing events across the globe and helps clients proactively predict the impact and drive policy readiness.

For more information, explore Genpact's trust and safety services and see the Everest Group report.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

