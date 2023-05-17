Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 704-4453 or (201) 389-0920 for international callers, conference ID 13736113. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until June 7, 2023. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 13736113. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic, founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005586/en/