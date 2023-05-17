Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) to a consortium of affiliates of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital, and Veritas Capital for $43.00 per share in cash is fair to Syneos shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Syneos shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Syneos and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Syneos shareholders; (2) determine whether the consortium is underpaying for Syneos; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Syneos shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Syneos shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

