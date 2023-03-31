Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

PITTSBURGH, Pa., May 10, 2023

PITTSBURGH, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share

Record Date:

May 23, 2023

Ex-Dividend Date:

May 22, 2023

Payable Date:

June 1, 2023


Amount

Change From Previous Month

$0.0385

$0.00

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $701.0 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

