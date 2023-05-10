RemoteMeeting with ChatGPT is Leading the Paradigm Shift in Video Conferencing

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2023

RemoteMeeting, a video conferencing service, has applied ChatGPT to its newly updated 'AI summary' feature

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSUPPORT Co., Ltd., a leading remote solution company, announced today that it has updated its video conferencing service, RemoteMeeting, with an 'AI summary' feature powered by ChatGPT. RemoteMeeting added the AI summary to its existing automatic meeting minutes feature, "AI record," which automatically converts participants' speech into text records in real-time using STT (Speech-to-Text) technology.

Figure_RemoteMeeting.jpg

With ChatGPT, the AI summary feature categorizes meeting minutes by topic and provides a summary of the key points. Users can activate the 'AI record' feature and click the 'summarize' button during or after the meeting to download the summarized meeting minutes as a PDF file. Additionally, users can attach images to the summarized meeting minutes to enhance communication. The automatic meeting minutes with images added can be downloaded and shared via email.

With the ChatGPT-powered 'AI summary' feature, RemoteMeeting can quickly and accurately summarize lengthy meeting minutes, saving significant time and resources for laborious post-meeting tasks. All participants can now focus more on the meeting content without wasting their efforts to organize the minutes, and thereby leading to a highly improved concentration and productivity.

Seo Hyung-su, CEO of RSUPPORT, said, "The newly updated 'AI summary' feature not only establishes RemoteMeeting as a productivity tool, but it also leads to a paradigm shift in communication and video conferencing,"

He also added "We will continue to apply a variety of the latest technologies, such as AI technologies, to RemoteMeeting to provide a differentiated video conferencing experience that enhances collaboration and productivity."

Prior to the ChatGPT-powered 'AI summary' feature, RemoteMeeting already offered various AI-based features, including noise reduction, automatic speaker detection, virtual backgrounds, and facial focus. It also offers a video conferencing virtual rehearsal function with their virtual assistant, ARU (AI-based Response Utility).

For more information on how to use RemoteMeeting, visit their website at www.Remotemeeting.com.

About RSUPPORT Co., Ltd

Founded in 2001, RSUPPORT Co., Ltd has been a pioneer and a leader in the global remote solutions industry. RSUPPORT develops and delivers rapid and reliable remote services for consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises worldwide. With its advanced remote technologies and accumulated know-how, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive lineup of remote solutions, including RemoteMeeting for video conferencing, RemoteView for remote access and control, and RemoteCall for remote troubleshooting and support.

RSUPPORT serves over 10,000 customers worldwide in various industries, such as PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, and financial companies. As a result, RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide.

