The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules First Quarter 2023 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023 will be published on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after market close.

The financial statements and the investors presentation will be posted on TASE's MAYA website as well as on the website of the Israel Securities Authority (MAGNA) and under Investor Relations in TASE's website, at https://ir.tase.co.il/eng. The Hebrew reports will include links to accessible reports.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the first quarter 2023 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda Ben Ezra, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):

Israel: 03 9180609
US: 1 888 744 5399 (toll free)
Canada: 1 888 604 5839 (toll free)
UK: 0 800 917 5108 (toll free)
All other Locations: + 972 3 9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA), on the MAYA website and on the Company's website. A day after the call, a recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under News in the Investor Relations area.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023 in which full and precise information is presented.

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1521281

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN96175&sd=2023-05-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-tase-schedules-first-quarter-2023-results-release-and-conference-call-for-tuesday-may-23-2023-301820723.html

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN96175&Transmission_Id=202305100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN96175&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.