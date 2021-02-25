Zepp Health Corporation to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 23, 2023

BEIJING, May 10, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 23, 2023

BEIJING, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results before the market open on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 23, 2023). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):


+1-888-346-8982

International:


+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (Toll Free):


400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):


800-905-945

Hong Kong:


+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 30, 2023 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:

1479434

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 20 million units in 2022. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

