Archer Aviation Inc. ( NYSE:ACHR, Financial) today announced the formation of a Government Services Advisory Board to support Archer’s planned expansion of its existing relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”). Over the last few years, Archer has completed several projects with the DoD and has several still underway. As Archer’s Midnight aircraft progresses toward commercialization, it is garnering significant interest from the Department of Defense as a result of its performance specifications, including Midnight’s payload of ~1,000 lbs.

This advisory board will further build on Archer’s expertise and perspective of government programs and procurement strategies to allow Archer to more fully engage with U.S. government and public safety agencies to explore additional opportunities to commercialize eVTOL aircraft. In addition, the board members will assist and facilitate Archer’s direct engagement with appropriate government agencies and officials to advance both consideration and implementation of eVTOL aircraft technologies.

The initial appointees to the board are 6 highly decorated and distinguished military leaders: Retired 3-star General David A. Krumm, Retired 3-star Vice Admiral Ron Boxall, Retired 2-star General Clayton M. Hutmacher, Retired 2-star General Bill Gayler, Retired General Steve Townsend, Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Durant. Archer’s Head of Government Relations, Dr. Michael Romanowski, a former 14-year veteran at the Federal Aviation Administration with over 20 years of executive leadership-experience in aerospace who joined Archer last August, will serve as chairperson of the board.

“We understand the importance of fostering strong and purposeful relationships across the whole-of-government to enable and support the safe integration of eVTOL aircraft in the U.S.,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. “The development and commercialization of AAM technologies must remain a strategic national priority and having such decorated and informed military veterans advising us will help us ensure that is the case.”

Here are the biographies of the six initial appointees:

Retired Lieutenant General David Krumm is a trusted executive leader and widely known as a strategic planner with demonstrated success spanning over 32 years of military service. He recently completed a diverse military career with his concluding assignment as the Commander of Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region, Alaska Command, and the 11th Air Force. A career fighter pilot, he has over 3,000 hours in a variety of aircraft including the F-22 and F-15 C. Retired Lieutenant General Krumm possesses relevant and practical experience in a wide range of government, national security, and defense-related areas to include acquisition, requirements and budget programming. He is a graduate of Auburn University and holds a bachelor’s and master's degree from the institution. Retired Lieutenant General Krumm also attended Harvard University in the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs Program and is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Seminar 21 program.

is a lifelong leader and expert in Navy and joint military capabilities and requirements. He has commanded some of our nation’s most advanced deployed maritime forces–the USS John C. Stennis Aircraft Carrier Strike Group as well as two other Aegis warships. In the Pentagon, he served in seven different Navy and joint assignments. Admiral Boxall was the Director for Surface Warfare at Navy Headquarters, where he prepared a nearly $20 billion annual portfolio and the requirements for surface ships, weapons, maintenance, training, and operations. Additionally, he has served three tours for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, most recently as the senior military officer overseeing the nearly $800 billion military investment in the defense budget for the Joint Chiefs. Working closely with the Secretary of Defense staff, Combatant Commanders and all Military Services, he was the military officer who released the nearly $800 billion DoD investment in all domains–air, maritime, land, space and cyber–and released the DoD budgets for 2021, 2022 and 2023 to the international media outlets, Congress and the public. Admiral Boxall currently serves as an advisor, consultant and board member for several corporations in and out of the defense industry. Retired Major General Hutmacher is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. He retired in 2018 from the United States Army having served more than 40 years. As an Army Special Operations Aviator, he commanded at every level during his three tours with the 160 th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, where he served as the MH060 Direct Action Penetrator platoon leader, company operations officer, executive officer and commander of 1 st Battalion, Regimental Commander, and the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. His last active-duty assignment was the Director of Operations in the U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida and before that deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Retired General Hutmacher holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval Command and Staff College, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. He retired in 2018 from the United States Army having served more than 40 years. As an Army Special Operations Aviator, he commanded at every level during his three tours with the 160 Special Operations Aviation Regiment, where he served as the MH060 Direct Action Penetrator platoon leader, company operations officer, executive officer and commander of 1 Battalion, Regimental Commander, and the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. His last active-duty assignment was the Director of Operations in the U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida and before that deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Retired General Hutmacher holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval Command and Staff College, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. Retired General Bill Gayler currently serves as the Senior Strategic Advisor to PeopleTec Inc, Advisor to Warrior Performance Framework, Independent Consultant, Co-Chair of the Screaming Eagle Aviation Association, and volunteers his time with the Wounded Warriors In Action Foundation. He is a decorated Master Army Aviator and Standardization Instructor Pilot in the AH-64A Apache and the AH-64D Longbow and has commanded at every level up to two-star General. He has over 4,000 flight hours in scout reconnaissance and attack aircraft with numerous operational and combat deployments around the world. His last command assignment was as the Commander of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Branch Chief for Army Aviation. After 33 years of military service, he retired in 2021 as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany. Retired General Gayler holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from North Georgia College, a master’s degree of Military Art and Science from the US Army Command and Staff College, and a Masters of Science in National Policy and Strategic Studies from the U.S. National War College, National Defense University.

currently serves as the Senior Strategic Advisor to PeopleTec Inc, Advisor to Warrior Performance Framework, Independent Consultant, Co-Chair of the Screaming Eagle Aviation Association, and volunteers his time with the Wounded Warriors In Action Foundation. He is a decorated Master Army Aviator and Standardization Instructor Pilot in the AH-64A Apache and the AH-64D Longbow and has commanded at every level up to two-star General. He has over 4,000 flight hours in scout reconnaissance and attack aircraft with numerous operational and combat deployments around the world. His last command assignment was as the Commander of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Branch Chief for Army Aviation. After 33 years of military service, he retired in 2021 as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany. Retired General Gayler holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from North Georgia College, a master’s degree of Military Art and Science from the US Army Command and Staff College, and a Masters of Science in National Policy and Strategic Studies from the U.S. National War College, National Defense University. Retired General Steve Townsend is self-employed as a consultant, advisor and public speaker. He volunteers his time with the American Battle Monuments Foundation and supports various wounded warrior events. He retired in 2022 having served over 40 years in uniform. As an Army infantry officer, General Townsend served in Airborne, Light, Ranger, Stryker and Air Assault formations, in both peace and war, leading and commanding war-fighting units at every level from a 40-soldier rifle platoon to a 92,000-soldier Army Corps and two combined/joint task forces during operations overseas. As a 4-star general, he commanded the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command responsible for all recruitment, professional military training and education, and the development of concepts and doctrine to prepare the Army for the challenges of the future. His last assignment was Commander of U.S. Africa Command where he was responsible for all U.S. military forces, operations and activities throughout the continent of Africa. General Townsend holds a bachelor’s degree from North Georgia College, and master’s degrees from the U.S. Army Command and Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.

is self-employed as a consultant, advisor and public speaker. He volunteers his time with the American Battle Monuments Foundation and supports various wounded warrior events. He retired in 2022 having served over 40 years in uniform. As an Army infantry officer, General Townsend served in Airborne, Light, Ranger, Stryker and Air Assault formations, in both peace and war, leading and commanding war-fighting units at every level from a 40-soldier rifle platoon to a 92,000-soldier Army Corps and two combined/joint task forces during operations overseas. As a 4-star general, he commanded the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command responsible for all recruitment, professional military training and education, and the development of concepts and doctrine to prepare the Army for the challenges of the future. His last assignment was Commander of U.S. Africa Command where he was responsible for all U.S. military forces, operations and activities throughout the continent of Africa. General Townsend holds a bachelor’s degree from North Georgia College, and master’s degrees from the U.S. Army Command and Staff College and the U.S. Army War College. Retired Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) Michael J. Durant is currently the Board Chair of Pinnacle Solutions, Incorporated, an engineering and services company that he founded. He retired in 2001 after completing 22 years of active-duty service. Michael’s assignments include the 470th Military Intelligence Group, Fort Clayton, Panama, Flight Training and UH60 Blackhawk Qualification Course at Fort Rucker, Alabama, the 377th Medical Evacuation Company, Seoul Korea and the 101st Aviation Bn, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He joined the 160th Special Operations Group in 1988 where he performed duties as Flight Lead and Standardization Instructor Pilot. He participated in combat operations Prime Chance, Just Cause (Panama invasion), Desert Storm (Liberation of Kuwait), and Restore Hope (Somalia). Michael is a 2008 Army Aviation Association of American Hall of Fame Inductee and the National Veteran-Owned Business Association 2013 Vetrepreneur of the year. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Aeronautics and a Master of Business Administration in Aviation degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and product roadmaps, including statements regarding the planned actions of its Government Services Advisory Board, planned expansion of Archer’s relationships with the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, its expectations about the growth and commercialization of the eVTOL aircraft technologies, and the development, commercialization, and timelines of its aircraft certification and UAM network buildout. These forward looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

