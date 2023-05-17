Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced an expansion to Roku’s Smart Home lineup to include home monitoring devices, adding to the existing suite of security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more. The new Roku Home Monitoring System SE includes all the essential pieces to feel safer at home – two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a wire-free keypad, and a hub with a built-in siren – with the option to either monitor your home yourself or subscribe to professional 24/7 monitoring. The products will be available starting today online at Roku.com and exclusively in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com starting May 15.

“Roku’s new home monitoring system provides peace of mind, while being easier than ever to set up, control, and monitor,” said Mark Robins, Vice President, Roku Smart Home. “We are proud to further extend Roku’s Smart Home lineup with affordable, simple ways to secure the safety of any home.”

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE offers guided videos and clear illustrations, so users can set up their system quickly and easily, with no tools required. With Home, Away, and Off modes and customizable monitoring rules through the system keypad or the Roku Smart Home mobile app, users can be in control wherever they are. Users can configure settings to be notified when sensors detect a door is opened or closed, or an alarm goes off, as well as arm or disarm the system from home with the system keypad or on the go from the mobile app.

Developed in partnership with Wyze labs, the five-piece Roku Home Monitoring System SE is the most affordable home monitoring solution, priced at $99, and includes:

Two entry sensors: Get notified on your phone when a door or window is opened, closed, or left open.

Get notified on your phone when a door or window is opened, closed, or left open. Motion sensor: Get notified – or automatically turn on a light – when motion is detected. Got a dog or cat? Ignore pets with an adjustable setting.

Get notified – or automatically turn on a light – when motion is detected. Got a dog or cat? Ignore pets with an adjustable setting. Hub with built-in siren : Notify the house – and the neighborhood – if an emergency is detected.

Notify the house – and the neighborhood – if an emergency is detected. Keypad: Easily arm or disarm your home, change modes, or manually sound your alarm.

The system is easily expandable with additional entry sensors, motion sensors, and keypads.

Users have the option to self-monitor their homes for free or subscribe to affordable 24/7 professional monitoring, powered by Noonlight, a leader in smart professional monitoring. Roku Smart Home Professional Monitoring offers immediate response from live U.S.-based agents when an alarm is triggered, and subscribers can request emergency assistance with one tap in the Roku Smart Home mobile app or on the keypad. Professional Monitoring is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, and subscribers who choose annual billing receive 50% off their first year.

Additional Roku Smart Home products new to the portfolio include an advanced Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE that allows users to show up to 16 different colors at once and a Roku Solar Panel that powers the wire-free Roku Outdoor Camera SE.

Enhanced Roku OS integration

Roku Smart Home customers who also use a Roku player or TV powered by the Roku operating system, the #1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S.*, will be able to access the following new features as the latest Roku TV OS rolls out automatically in the coming weeks:

Monitor your home from your TV – See an on-TV notification and alarm countdown when your Roku Home Monitoring System SE is armed and a sensor is triggered.

– See an on-TV notification and alarm countdown when your Roku Home Monitoring System SE is armed and a sensor is triggered. Access your camera event history on your TV – Experience seamless integration between your connected camera and doorbell smart home devices with the Roku Cameras app, which downloads automatically to your Roku player or TV powered by the Roku OS. View live camera footage with ease, and now simply click into “Events” to see previous recordings history filtered by preference.

– Experience seamless integration between your connected camera and doorbell smart home devices with the Roku Cameras app, which downloads automatically to your Roku player or TV powered by the Roku OS. View live camera footage with ease, and now simply click into “Events” to see previous recordings history filtered by preference. Control Roku Smart Home devices with just your voice – Simply speak into your Roku remote or mobile app to control Roku lights or smart plugs, show live camera feeds on your Roku-powered TV screen, and more. Roku Voice integration now allows you to turn Roku lights on or off and change their brightness and color, hands-free or at the click of a button.

Availability

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE and additional keypads, motion sensors, entry sensors, and the Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE are available online at Roku.com beginning today and exclusively on Walmart.com and in U.S. Walmart stores (excluding U.S. territories) beginning May 15. The Roku Solar Panel will be available this June. For more information on Roku Smart Home products, please visit www.Roku.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmart-home.

All Roku Smart Home devices are certified by ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security.

*According to Circana Q1 2023

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Roku’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Roku’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the availability, features, benefits, functionality, and pricing of Roku’s suite of smart home products, including Roku’s home monitoring system; the impact of Roku’s emerging smart home category; the features and benefits of the Roku OS and integration of the Roku OS with the suite of smart home products and services; and Roku’s partnership with Walmart. Except as required by law, Roku assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Roku’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Roku’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Roku’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

