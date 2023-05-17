Informatica enhances partnership with ZS to provide powerful data integration for life sciences

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced an expanded partnership with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, to embed Informatica’s end-to-end Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) with ZS’s cloud-native ZAIDYN platform built specifically for life sciences. The announcement was made at Informatica+World+2023 in Las Vegas, the company’s annual cloud data management conference.

“Integrating Informatica’s IDMC with ZAIDYN will truly open doors to broader insights and deeper recommendations for customers across the healthcare and life sciences marketplaces,” said Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica. “Through this unified data fabric, customers can eliminate data silos and provide consistency across their entire data ecosystems. Now, they can have greater confidence that the data they ingest, connect, manage and analyze within the ZAIDYN platform to inform their most pivotal business decisions is accurate, reliable and of the highest quality.”

Integrating IDMC with ZAIDYN enables a more seamless, automated experience for joint customers and accelerates time to insights for life sciences companies so they can improve customer engagement, field performance, analytics, and clinical capabilities. These improvements drive better business outcomes and create a more connected healthcare environment.

“We built ZAIDYN to help create a globally connected digital healthcare ecosystem, and data and insights are critical to its success,” said ZS CEO Pratap Khedkar. “Using Informatica’s IDMC, we are creating a modern data fabric that integrates the ZAIDYN platform ecosystem for easy discovery and consumption of trusted data, enabling our clients faster time to market, lower deployment costs and sustained business impact.”

Informatica and ZS have partnered for over a decade, including on a joint+master+data+management+solution for healthcare and life sciences enterprises.

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

