BURLINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US government is taking aggressive measures to strengthen border and travel security by dedicating a budget of nearly $25 billion for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The funding will be used for modernizing border facilities, technology advancements, and ensuring the safe and humane treatment of migrants and all travelers.



With this new plan in place, government agencies need to implement biometrics to secure borders and travel, while building consumer trust and data privacy at the forefront. In order to achieve this, Aware, Inc . ( AWRE) has provided government agencies with secure and convenient biometric authentication across domestic and international borders for 30 years. The technology offers clear opt-in/opt-out procedures, and advanced data storage solutions while reducing potential bias with its diverse data sets for algorithm training. From automating the collection, formatting, and validation of biometrics to providing custom reports and metrics in a centralized workflow for data sharing between disparate systems, Aware’s solutions are built with security and compliance in mind.

“Supporting governments in border management validates our deep understanding of biometrics, security, and compliance,” said Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware. “As we continue to move towards a digitalized society, it is imperative for government agencies to stay one step ahead while still providing quick and efficient processes and the best way to achieve this is with biometric authentication.”

The company will be exhibiting at Border Security Expo, on May 10-11, in El Paso, TX, at booth #908, to showcase the latest technology in complete digital identity authentication for federal, state, and local agencies looking to protect their citizens without sacrificing privacy and convenience. To learn more about Aware’s solutions, book an onsite meeting or stop by booth 908.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from all over the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.



Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that i) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; and v) our business is subject to rapid technological change. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



