Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), announced a $25,000 donation to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. The donation coincides with National Pet Month—a time to celebrate the many ways furry friends benefit our lives—and supports Best Friends Animal Society’s mission to bring about a time when there are no more homeless pets.

“Nylabone and Best Friends Animal Society share the same core belief: all dogs deserve loving forever homes,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “By supporting a like-minded organization, we are that much closer to helping as many furry friends as possible lead happier, healthier lives this National Pet Month and beyond.”

The donation is the latest initiative between Nylabone and Best Friends Animal Society, whose partnership began in 2021 in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Texas.

“We’re so grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Nylabone to save dogs and cats,” said Candi Maciel, Director of Corporate Partnerships of Best Friends Animal Society. “Together we can make meaningful strides towards our goal of ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.”

This contribution from Nylabone supports the Central Garden & Pet Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on protecting our planet, cultivating our communities, and empowering our employees. Nylabone further supports hundreds of non-profit animal welfare organizations through its Nylabone Cares program. Committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes, Nylabone Cares educates pet parents on why dogs chew and donates high-quality chew toys that promote healthy, non-destructive chewing habits.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,100 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit www.bestfriends.org.

